The partnership will equip medical staff with advanced ultrasound technology to improve patient outcomes and lower costs

Exo (pronounced "echo"), a pioneering medical imaging software and devices company, is partnering with Sana Kliniken AG, the leading integrated healthcare provider in the German-speaking region with over 120 facilities (including various outpatient medical centers and 44 hospitals), to bring its high-performance handheld ultrasound platform and artificial intelligence to more medical staff to enable real-time decisions that improve patient outcomes, streamline workflow inefficiencies, and lower costs.

Exo's point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) technology will be evaluated and deployed in pilot projects at two Sana clinics this summer, starting in the emergency medicine, critical care, and cardiac departments.

"Our two clinics are the first in Germany to use Exo's innovative solutions," said Dr. Jens Schick, Chief Operating Officer of Sana Kliniken AG. "Our specialists should be able to make decisions about ultrasound diagnostics in real time and treat patients more quickly, especially in critical situations."

Exo's complete POCUS solution includes its upcoming high-performance handheld ultrasound device that delivers powerful imaging at a fraction of the cost of cart-based systems; Exo Works, an intuitive ultrasound workflow solution that streamlines documentation and quality assurance all in one platform; and artificial intelligence and education to make ultrasound simpler, bolstering adoption with new users.

"Exo's partnership with Sana Kliniken AG is another step toward fulfilling our mission of bringing powerful medical imaging to the hands of every caregiver," said Sandeep Akkaraju, Co-founder and CEO of Exo. "With Sana's large patient population, diverse set of caregivers, and innovative mindset, we will transform how patient care is delivered across Germany."

About Exo

Exo is a medical imaging software and device company. Exo believes everyone around the world should have access to high-quality, affordable and easy-to-use medical imaging. The company is on a mission to modernize medical imaging through its high-performance ultrasound platform and artificial intelligence. Exo's goal is to enable healthcare professionals to make critical, real-time decisions that ultimately improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit exo.inc. Follow us at @exoeffect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Sana Kliniken AG

Sana Kliniken AG is the leading integrated healthcare provider in the German speaking region. Its integrated healthcare services include preventive concepts, outpatient and inpatient care, aftercare, rehabilitation, and the supply of remedies and assistive devices. As well as B2B services in purchasing and logistics, Sana offers consultancy, implementation and maintenance in the fields of medical technology and medical devices, along with management services for external hospitals. Sales of three billion euros were achieved in 2022 by about 34,500 employees. Sana Kliniken AG is made up of more than 120 healthcare facilities, including various outpatient medical centres and 44 hospitals which treat about two million patients every year, as well as over 50 medical supply stores. Sana Kliniken AG was founded in 1976 and is owned by 24 private health insurance providers. The company's headquarters are in Ismaning near Munich.

