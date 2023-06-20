January public debut of the innovative digital approach lighting system design optimization to be featured again at IAA Mobility 2023

SoftServe, a leading software development and IT consulting company, and a member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, today announced that its ongoing collaborative partnership with global mobility leader Valeo has created a speedier and more optimized product design process using digital twin technology.

Fast-shifting consumer demand pressures automotive manufacturers to reduce product development time. With accurate digital replicas of Valeo's extensive line of automotive lighting products, SoftServe's digital twin technology provides the foundation for a digital catalog of customizable lighting components.

Built on NVIDIA Omniverse, a development platform for building and operating metaverse applications, the proof-of-concept and product demo created photorealistic duplicates of physical lighting products in a virtual space. The solution allows clients to quickly and efficiently choose, design and preview lighting systems.

"Digital twins built and operating in Omniverse will help us boost our collaborative work with our clients," explained Cedric Merlin, Valeo's Director of Innovation for Visibility Systems. "We are unlocking a new stage in our design process by facilitating at earliest stages the link between technical capabilities and style."

Virtual solutions and rapid prototyping dramatically decrease time to market, allowing Valeo's automotive clients more time to explore design styles.

"The powerful capabilities of NVIDIA Omniverse enabled our software developers and Valeo's automotive technology subject matter experts to create faster and more efficient collaborative product design processes," said Volodymyr Semenyshyn, President EMEA at SoftServe. "It's an exciting approach, and we see Valeo leading the automotive industry's digital transformation as we partner on future projects."

SoftServe's remote collaboration, on-site quality assurance, and NVIDIA technology expertise guided the platform's development from early-stage conception as an internal demo to a public debut in Las Vegas at CES 2023. In September, Valeo will feature the solution with expanded functionality at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich.

SoftServe is recognized as an Omniverse consulting authority. As a Service Delivery Partner-Professional Services member of the NVIDIA Partner Network, SoftServe helps clients build Omniverse applications to solve complex business challenges and accelerate digital transformation. Visit this page on SoftServe's collaboration with NVIDIA to learn more.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is an IT consulting company that transforms and optimizes how enterprises and software companies do business. Our end-to-end approach assures innovation, quality, and speed across the healthcare, retail, energy, manufacturing, and financial services verticals.

About Valeo

As a technology company and partner to all automakers and new mobility players, Valeo is innovating to make mobility cleaner, safer and smarter. Valeo enjoys technological and industrial leadership in electrification, driving assistance systems, reinvention of the interior experience and lighting everywhere. These four areas, vital to the transformation of mobility, are the Group's growth drivers.

