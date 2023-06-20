Andersen Global further expands into Singapore through a Collaboration Agreement with full-service law firm CNPLaw.

Established in 1988, CNPLaw has grown to be widely recognized as a leading law firm by various leading publications including Chambers Partners (Asia Pacific and Global), The Legal 500 Asia Pacific, and IFLR 1000. CNPLaw was also named one of Singapore's Best Law Firms by The Straits Times. The firm's team of multidisciplinary professionals specialize in a wide range of services, including corporate and commercial, dispute resolution, employment, financial services, intellectual property, insolvency and restructuring, M&A, technology, family office, private clients and real estate.

"Our primary objective is to provide comprehensive, integrated solutions to our clients," Managing Partner Lisa Theng said. "Collaborating with Andersen Global elevates our firm's resources as we work with the member and collaborating firms to seamlessly deliver best-in-class service worldwide."

"CNPLaw has grown to be a well-respected firm in the region, known for their vast expertise and dedication to stewardship," said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO, Mark Vorsatz. "Lisa and her team are aligned with our organization's values, allowing for synergistic relationships with the member and collaborating firms of Andersen Global. The addition of CNP Law creates a comprehensive platform that allows us to maintain a competitive edge in the market."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 14,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 400 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

