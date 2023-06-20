BCM One Expands Sales Leadership Team to Drive Global Growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today that Andrew Ramos has joined the sales leadership team as Senior Director, Global Sales. Ramos will be responsible for leading the global sales team that provides businesses worldwide with enterprise voice solutions including Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex and Zoom, sold via channel partners or directly to IT leaders of large international companies.

Ramos has 27 years of domestic and global sales, sales leadership, and business development experience in the telecom industry, with particular expertise in UCaaS, CCaaS, networking, data center, and SIP/PSTN. Most recently, as Vice President of Global Channel Sales at OneStream, and subsequently at CallTower following the 2022 acquisition, Ramos was responsible for the build-out and strategic growth of the company's channel-focused sales organization, as well as go-to-market planning and scalable expansion of direct channel and distribution programs. Prior to that, he worked at Masergy as the go-to-market specialist for Cisco and other key system integrators and channel partnerships.

"Andy will play an instrumental role in leading our global sales efforts and integration of the talented Pure IP sales operations group, the international voice provider that BCM One recently announced a definitive agreement to acquire," stated Meghan Neilan, Senior Vice President, Revenue for BCM One. "In addition to leading the Pure IP sales team, Andy will enable the entire BCM One sales force to sell Pure IP enterprise voice solutions."

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is the leading NextGen Communications and Managed Services provider. Serving over 20,000 customers worldwide and 5,000+ channel partners, BCM One offers telecom solutions supporting the critical network infrastructure of global businesses, including: Enterprise Teams, Global Managed Connectivity, UCaaS, SIP Trunking, Managed SD-WAN, Security-as-a Service and Technology Expense Optimization. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by their mission statement, "To Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

