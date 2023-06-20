FutureRx Appoints Eric Grossman as Chief Commercial Officer

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / FutureRx (FRx) announced today the appointment of Eric Grossman as its Chief Commercial Officer, tasked with all aspects of the commercial strategy related to its innovative FRx cloud-based healthcare platform and FRx Marketplace for health plans and pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs). Grossman will oversee FRx product and partner development, marketing, sales, and customer service strategies to build market share and maximize revenues.

"Eric brings to FutureRx a remarkable track record of developing highly effective commercial strategies for healthcare technology companies that deliver innovative SaaS solutions to the payer market," said Anil Kottoor, CEO of FutureRx. "He will be an exceptional asset as FutureRx embarks on an aggressive growth strategy focused on providing health plans and PBMs with access to a highly unique suite of technology tools and services that lets them reclaim control over their pharmacy benefits programs."

Grossman has more than 20 years of leadership experience with innovative health IT organizations in roles that span strategy, sales, product management, and corporate business development. Prior to joining FRx, he was chief commercial officer of Softheon, where his commercial strategies and sales team and processes netted double-digit recurring revenue growth. He joined Softheon following its 2021 acquisition of NextHealth, the market-leading analytics platform he founded and ran to help health plans measure and optimize clinical interventions for more than 25 million U.S. beneficiaries.

"I am thrilled to be joining FutureRx, working again with Anil, and expanding the footprint of its vital pharmacy benefits management tools and services in the payer market," said Grossman. "Empowering health plans and PBMs to seamlessly and rapidly access precisely the modular solutions and services they need to roll out and manage a secure, compliant, and robust pharmacy benefits program delivers significant value not only our customers, but also their pharmacy and provider partners and, most importantly, their beneficiaries to support optimal care outcomes."

The innovative FRx cloud-based healthcare platform is a unique combination of modular technology solutions and the FRx Marketplace - a comprehensive network of pre-vetted service providers - that delivers to health plans and PBMs a full range of specialized services for comprehensive and fully compliant pharmacy benefits management. These services include, but are not limited to, customer service, formulary and rebate management, prior authorization, appeals and grievance management, and mobile low-cost drug alternatives. FRx Marketplace service partners, including Nuwae, mFax, Surescripts and others, are fully integrated with FRx technology modules for rapid go-to-market and hassle-free service changes. FRx customers can also utilize their excess capacity or specialized skill sets to sell their services on the FRx Marketplace.

About FutureRx

FutureRx (FRx) offers a first-of-its-kind healthcare platform for health plans and pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) that combines technology and access to pre-vetted fully integrated service providers on a single platform. FRx is a cloud-based, modular, user-configurable technology solution that was built from the ground up to meet complex and continuously evolving compliance requirements in today's Medicare and Medicaid environment. The FRx Marketplace provides access to a comprehensive network of pre-vetted partners delivering a full range of specialized technologies and services including drug management, formulary and rebate management, prior authorization, appeals and grievance management, mobile low-cost drug alternatives, and more. FRx Marketplace service partners are fully integrated with FRx technology solutions for rapid go-to-market and hassle-free service changes. FRx customers can also gain a new revenue stream by selling their services on the FRx Marketplace. For more information, visit https://futurerx.com/.

