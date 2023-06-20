Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Investmentchance: Einstieg nicht wieder verpassen! Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739 | Ticker-Symbol: 0LC
Tradegate
19.06.23
17:33 Uhr
63,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,79 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,5064,0016:40
63,0063,5016:38
PR Newswire
20.06.2023 | 15:48
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashtead Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Ashtead Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

Ashtead Group plc

20 June 2023

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 19 June 2023 it made the annual awards for 2023 under its Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP").

Awards under the LTIP comprise the conditional right to receive ordinary shares of 10p each. Vesting of awards is subject to continued employment and the achievement of challenging performance targets set by the Remuneration Committee. The Company intends to utilise shares held by the Group's Employee Share Ownership Trust to fulfil any obligations to award shares to employees, which may arise.

Executive directors, who were directors at time the awards were made are required to hold any vested shares, after selling sufficient shares to fund their tax liability, for a further two years from the date of vesting.

The following awards were made to the executive directors:

Director

Number of ordinary 10p shares covered by the award

Brendan Horgan

57,247

Michael Pratt

25,603

The exercise price for the above awards is GBP1 for all ordinary shares to which the award relates. No consideration was paid for the grant of any of these awards.

The Company further announces that the Performance Share Plan awards made to its executive directors in June 2020 vested in full on 19 June 2023.

As a result of the vesting of the 2020 awards the directors received the following number of ordinary 10p shares:

Director

Number of ordinary 10p shares received

Brendan Horgan

60,911

Michael Pratt

25,905

On 19 June 2023 Brendan Horgan sold 30,911 ordinary 10p shares and Michael Pratt sold 11,905 ordinary 10p shares both at 53.74p per share to fund the tax payable on the vesting of 2020 PSP award.

The directors' total shareholdings are:

Director

Number of ordinary 10p shares

Percentage of base salary *

Percentage of issued share capital**

Brendan Horgan

505,000

3,087

0.12

Michael Pratt

328,000

2,882

0.07

* The percentage of base salary is based on the sterling / dollar exchange rate and share price as at 19 June 2023.

** Excluding treasury shares.

Contact:

Eric Watkins

Tel: 020 7726 9740


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.