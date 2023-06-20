Ashtead Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

Ashtead Group plc

20 June 2023

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 19 June 2023 it made the annual awards for 2023 under its Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP").

Awards under the LTIP comprise the conditional right to receive ordinary shares of 10p each. Vesting of awards is subject to continued employment and the achievement of challenging performance targets set by the Remuneration Committee. The Company intends to utilise shares held by the Group's Employee Share Ownership Trust to fulfil any obligations to award shares to employees, which may arise.

Executive directors, who were directors at time the awards were made are required to hold any vested shares, after selling sufficient shares to fund their tax liability, for a further two years from the date of vesting.

The following awards were made to the executive directors:

Director Number of ordinary 10p shares covered by the award Brendan Horgan 57,247 Michael Pratt 25,603

The exercise price for the above awards is GBP1 for all ordinary shares to which the award relates. No consideration was paid for the grant of any of these awards.

The Company further announces that the Performance Share Plan awards made to its executive directors in June 2020 vested in full on 19 June 2023.

As a result of the vesting of the 2020 awards the directors received the following number of ordinary 10p shares:

Director Number of ordinary 10p shares received Brendan Horgan 60,911 Michael Pratt 25,905

On 19 June 2023 Brendan Horgan sold 30,911 ordinary 10p shares and Michael Pratt sold 11,905 ordinary 10p shares both at 53.74p per share to fund the tax payable on the vesting of 2020 PSP award.

The directors' total shareholdings are:

Director Number of ordinary 10p shares Percentage of base salary * Percentage of issued share capital** Brendan Horgan 505,000 3,087 0.12 Michael Pratt 328,000 2,882 0.07

* The percentage of base salary is based on the sterling / dollar exchange rate and share price as at 19 June 2023.

** Excluding treasury shares.

Contact:

Eric Watkins

Tel: 020 7726 9740