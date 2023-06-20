KeyBank Foundation Awards Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc. $175,000 Grant

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / The KeyBank Foundation has awarded Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc. a $175,000 grant in support of the newly opened The Academy at the Goodwill Bendix Campus. The Academy provides skilled trades technical training and serves the counties of La Porte, Elkhart and St. Joseph.

The Academy gives students the opportunity to work side by side with trainees, as well as be a source for job interviews and potential positions within their companies. With local manufacturing partnerships in place, Goodwill is helping bridge the gap between the talent pool looking to earn a living wage and businesses seeking qualified individuals.

"We are so excited that classes have begun at The Academy, and students are now going into skilled trade positions where they can expect to make good money. Our goal is to provide training opportunities for in demand skilled trade jobs in our community," said Debie Coble, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc.

The Academy at the Goodwill Bendix Campus will serve nontraditional students seeking to further their education with technical training. The Academy provides skilled trades training and nationally recognized certifications in automotive, construction, welding, CNC manufacturing, and offers classes in digital skills and customer service and sales training - all at no cost to the students. An average student would be unemployed or underemployed pursuing the opportunity to increase income and gain technical skills within an accelerated time frame.

"At Key, we're passionate about removing barriers to employment and strengthening individuals through education and training," said Seth Keirns, KeyBank Northern Indiana Market President. "We're incredibly proud to support Goodwill and the transformative work they're doing to meet the needs of the community and job market."

Since 2017, KeyBank has made community investments supporting low to moderate income individuals and neighborhoods totaling more than $105 million in Northern Indiana. This involves lending for affordable housing, small businesses, mortgage and home improvements as well as transformative philanthropy.

ABOUT KEYBANK

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $198 billion at March?31, 2023.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES OF MICHIANA

Goodwill Industries of Michiana strengthens communities by empowering individuals and families through education, training and job placement. The organization serves 16 Indiana counties and operates over 24 retail locations, with charter schools for adults, a maternal-child health program, a childcare center, and workforce development programs such as veteran's services and group violence intervention.

