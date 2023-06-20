Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: The EPiQ Unlock to Your Organization's Purpose

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

What is your organization's employee purpose iQ?

Host Carol Cone is joined by Wendy Salomon, Managing Director of Reputation & Corporate Strategy at The Harris Poll, to walk you through this first-of-its-kind tool to measure the success of your organization's purpose. EPiQ, or Employee Purpose iQ, is an analysis of strengths and opportunities to activate your company's purpose with employees-backed by a custom roadmap to drive growth.

Based on a survey of an organization's employees, and using a succinct set of targeted metrics exploring Credibility, Talent, and Activation, EPiQ helps organizations understand and diagnose where purpose is not optimized while identifying efficient strategies to move the organization forward.

Listen for insights on:

The EPiQ score and how it's measured

The specific areas for growth the EPiQ dashboard pinpoints

How the EPiQ dashboard can inform investment and strategy decisions

The long-term impact of knowing and advancing your employee purpose iQ

