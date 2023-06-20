The "Europe Data Center Construction Market Industry Outlook Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe data center construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% from 2022 to 2028.

Key Highlights

There is a high demand for retail colocation services in developing countries, driven by organizations with limited budgets and demanding geographical distribution capacities. Additionally, there is increasing demand for wholesale colocation services from cloud providers, enterprises, IoT, and big data organizations.

The UK, Germany, and France are among the top contributors to the Europe data center construction market in terms of investment, area, and power capacity. Western Europe led the way with a cumulative growth of over USD 57 billion during the forecast period. The presence of FLAP cities such as Frankfurt and Paris has attracted significant regional data center investments.

Germany leads the Europe data center construction market with an overall investment of more than USD 1.8 billion in 2022 and a cumulative growth of more than USD 12 billion expected during the forecast period.

The growth in data center development has led to increased competition among data center contractors implementing new sustainable methods. Operators are opting for these contractors to enhance their green credentials.

Labor shortages, budget constraints, and construction delays in certain regions drive significant greenfield and modular data center development growth. This has increased the revenue of modular data center solutions providers such as Vertiv, Dell, and HPE.

The government's interest in promoting data center investments through the land for development and renewable energy procurement, and reducing electricity tariffs, will drive the colocation market in Europe during the forecast period. The trend of procuring renewable energy to power data center facilities will likely continue, with several operators signing power purchase agreements with renewable energy companies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 527 Forecast Period 2022 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $14.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Europe

Market Dynamics

Opportunities Trends

High Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

Increase in 5G Deployments Aiding in Growth of Edge Data Centers

Sustainability Initiatives Attracting Data Center Operators

Rise in District Heating Concept

Innovative Construction Techniques for Data Centers

Growth Enablers

Adoption of Cloud-Based Services to Drive Data Centres

Shift from On-Premises to Cloud and Colocation

Advent of IoT Big Data Technologies

Government Support for Data Center Developments

Growing Submarine and Inland Connectivity

Adoption of Ocp and Hyperscale Infrastructure

Restraints

Supply Chain Disruptions Hampering the Growth

Concerns Over Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

Lack of Skilled Workforce Hampering Data Center Construction

Security Challenges Impacting Growth of Data Centers

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

Facility Type

Colocation Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers Dry Coolers

Economizers Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

General Construction

Core Shell Development

Installation Commissioning Services

Engineering Building Design

Fire Detection Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standards

Tier I Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Western Europe

Netherlands

U.K.

Germany

France

Netherlands

Ireland

Switzerland

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Portugal

Other Western European Countries

Nordics

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

Finland &Iceland

Central and Eastern European Countries

Russia

Poland

Austria

Czech Republic

Other Central Eastern European Countries

