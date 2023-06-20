The "Europe Data Center Construction Market Industry Outlook Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe data center construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% from 2022 to 2028.
Key Highlights
- There is a high demand for retail colocation services in developing countries, driven by organizations with limited budgets and demanding geographical distribution capacities. Additionally, there is increasing demand for wholesale colocation services from cloud providers, enterprises, IoT, and big data organizations.
- The UK, Germany, and France are among the top contributors to the Europe data center construction market in terms of investment, area, and power capacity. Western Europe led the way with a cumulative growth of over USD 57 billion during the forecast period. The presence of FLAP cities such as Frankfurt and Paris has attracted significant regional data center investments.
- Germany leads the Europe data center construction market with an overall investment of more than USD 1.8 billion in 2022 and a cumulative growth of more than USD 12 billion expected during the forecast period.
- The growth in data center development has led to increased competition among data center contractors implementing new sustainable methods. Operators are opting for these contractors to enhance their green credentials.
- Labor shortages, budget constraints, and construction delays in certain regions drive significant greenfield and modular data center development growth. This has increased the revenue of modular data center solutions providers such as Vertiv, Dell, and HPE.
- The government's interest in promoting data center investments through the land for development and renewable energy procurement, and reducing electricity tariffs, will drive the colocation market in Europe during the forecast period. The trend of procuring renewable energy to power data center facilities will likely continue, with several operators signing power purchase agreements with renewable energy companies.
Major Vendors
Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. How big is the Europe data center construction market?
2. What is the growth rate of the Europe data center construction market?
3. What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Europe data center construction market by 2028?
4. What factors drive the Europe data center construction market growth?
5. How much MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Europe data center construction market by 2028?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|527
|Forecast Period
|2022 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$10.49 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$14.24 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.2%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Market Dynamics
Opportunities Trends
- High Adoption of Artificial Intelligence
- Increase in 5G Deployments Aiding in Growth of Edge Data Centers
- Sustainability Initiatives Attracting Data Center Operators
- Rise in District Heating Concept
- Innovative Construction Techniques for Data Centers
Growth Enablers
- Adoption of Cloud-Based Services to Drive Data Centres
- Shift from On-Premises to Cloud and Colocation
- Advent of IoT Big Data Technologies
- Government Support for Data Center Developments
- Growing Submarine and Inland Connectivity
- Adoption of Ocp and Hyperscale Infrastructure
Restraints
- Supply Chain Disruptions Hampering the Growth
- Concerns Over Carbon Emissions from Data Centers
- Lack of Skilled Workforce Hampering Data Center Construction
- Security Challenges Impacting Growth of Data Centers
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
Facility Type
- Colocation Data Centers
- Hyperscale Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers Dry Coolers
- Economizers Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-based Cooling Technique
General Construction
- Core Shell Development
- Installation Commissioning Services
- Engineering Building Design
- Fire Detection Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Tier Standards
- Tier I Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- Western Europe
- Netherlands
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Ireland
- Switzerland
- Italy
- Spain
- Belgium
- Portugal
- Other Western European Countries
- Nordics
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Norway
- Finland &Iceland
- Central and Eastern European Countries
- Russia
- Poland
- Austria
- Czech Republic
- Other Central Eastern European Countries
