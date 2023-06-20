SEE®: SEE's "Better Together" Podcast: Honoring Pride Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / SEE®

In this episode of the "Better Together" podcast, SEE® (formerly Sealed Air) employee Teri Smith shares her personal connection to the LGBTQIA+ community, the critical role LGBTQIA+ allies play, and the importance of having employee resource groups in the workplace. "It shouldn't matter who people love or how they identify," Teri says. "At the end of the day, we're all people. We work together and we should be able to feel comfortable when we go to work and feel safe."

Believing employees can strengthen connections by learning from the experiences of co-workers, global packaging provider SEE® (formerly Sealed Air) created "Better Together," a DEI-focused podcast that gives employees the opportunity to share personal stories and perspectives that spark understanding and respect. The corporate podcast encourages employees to embrace their identities and look beyond differences to help foster inclusion in the workplace. "Better Together" is hosted and produced by Akilah Garvin, Sealed Air's Senior Manager of Supply Chain Communications.





