Dienstag, 20.06.2023
Investmentchance: Einstieg nicht wieder verpassen! Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
ACCESSWIRE
20.06.2023 | 16:02
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SEE®: SEE's "Better Together" Podcast: Honoring Pride Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / SEE®

Episode Summary

In this episode of the "Better Together" podcast, SEE® (formerly Sealed Air) employee Teri Smith shares her personal connection to the LGBTQIA+ community, the critical role LGBTQIA+ allies play, and the importance of having employee resource groups in the workplace. "It shouldn't matter who people love or how they identify," Teri says. "At the end of the day, we're all people. We work together and we should be able to feel comfortable when we go to work and feel safe."

Listen to the episode here.

About the Podcast

Believing employees can strengthen connections by learning from the experiences of co-workers, global packaging provider SEE® (formerly Sealed Air) created "Better Together," a DEI-focused podcast that gives employees the opportunity to share personal stories and perspectives that spark understanding and respect. The corporate podcast encourages employees to embrace their identities and look beyond differences to help foster inclusion in the workplace. "Better Together" is hosted and produced by Akilah Garvin, Sealed Air's Senior Manager of Supply Chain Communications.

SEE®, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SEE® on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SEE®
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/seer
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SEE®

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762302/SEEs-Better-Together-Podcast-Honoring-Pride-Month

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
