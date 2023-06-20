DFINITY Foundation and Patika.dev Initiate the First Women-Focused Web3 Program in Turkey

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / The DFINITY Foundation, a major contributor to the Internet Computer blockchain, and Patika.dev , a Turkish training platform, have launched the first Internet Computer bootcamp for female developers in Turkey. The program aims to tackle the issue of low female participation in Web3 by providing practical knowledge and tools.

Web3 Gender Gap Still Wide

According to a recent study by Boston Consulting Group and People of Crypto Lab, only 13% of Web3 startups include a female founder, and only 3% of companies have a team that is exclusively female. Overall female representation in Web3 is less than in traditional startups. This female-focused Web3 bootcamp in Turkey is addressing this issue.

Emilio Canessa, Head of Community Grants Program at the DFINITY Foundation, says "The DFINITY Foundation is proud to partner with Patika.dev and bring more women into Web3. We have been blown away by the enthusiasm and skills of the applicants. We aimed to receive 100 applicants, in the end we received over 400 in total. We're also excited to see the Internet Computer ecosystem grow in new regions and look forward to seeing what projects come out of Turkey".

Patika.dev aims to enroll 250 female developers in the program by the end of the month. 200 developers have successfully completed the pre-technical assessment so far.

Gülcan Yala, CEO of Patika.dev, says "The low representation of female developers in our Web3 bootcamps in both application and training process has been bothering us for a long time. That is why when the DFINITY Foundation came up with the suggestion of providing Web3 training to female developers, we were very excited. We received a similar response from our community as the 400+ applications and the support from women groups showed us. We're looking forward to onboarding this talent to the Internet Computer and having a first-of-its-kind graduation ceremony in Istanbul".

Comprehensive 6-week Program on Web3 and the Internet Computer

The program consists of initial self-paced content for developers to learn about Web3 as well as the bootcamp itself. It aims to help female developers take their first steps into Web3 and the Internet Computer ecosystem.

The online course on the Patika.dev e-learning platform will be open to everyone and will eventually enroll more than 500 developers. A comprehensive 6-week long bootcamp will revolve around the Rust development language and building on the Internet Computer blockchain. Participants will have access to all the learning materials and both in-person and online consultations with experienced mentors.

Rust is a popular Web3 programming language that has great documentation, a friendly compiler, and top-notch tooling. Other Internet Computer programming languages include Motoko, a programming language specifically designed to support the unique features of the IC, also Python, TypeScript and Solidity.

Successful bootcamp participants will be certified in an in-person graduation ceremony in Istanbul after evaluating the unique canister smart contract each one of them will build on the Internet Computer. Successful developers will also have an opportunity to apply their newly acquired skills by applying for the DFINITY Developer Grant and building decentralized applications on the web-serving and infinitely scalable Internet Computer blockchain.

About the DFINITY Foundation

The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization comprised of leading cryptographers, computer scientists and experts in distributed computing. With a mission to shift cloud computing into a fully decentralized state, the Foundation leveraged its experience to create the Internet Computer and currently operates as a major contributor to the network.

About the Internet Computer

The Internet Computer (ICP) is a fully decentralized Web3 cloud platform that allows developers to deploy code directly to the blockchain without the need for servers or other centralized infrastructure. The fast, low-cost and easily scalable protocol establishes a new paradigm for how a decentralized Web3 platform truly operates. ICP provides the same functionality as centralized clouds but with cost-efficient computation, enhanced security, and high processing speeds native to decentralized technology.

