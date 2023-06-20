Digital platform will continue to support growth strategies and transformation

Barcelona-based Vueling has extended its agreement with Navitaire for the Navitaire Airline Platform. The long-term renewal includes Navitaire's cloud-based New Skies® digital retail platform, Digital Experience Suite, GoNow day-of-departure, Ancillaries and Fares Pricing Optimization, and NDC Gateway solutions.

Vueling has relied on Navitaire solutions for reservations, ancillary sales, and digital self-service tools since the airline's launch in 2004. The carrier has grown considerably to become the largest airline in Spain offering low fares, flexible fare products and good service. Vueling operates a fleet of 124 aircraft and serves 100+ destinations throughout Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. As part of the IAG Group, Vueling has five codeshare and 17 interline links with IAG Group and OneWorld alliance carriers in addition to other airline partners.

Vueling has a long history of embracing new technology that delivers convenience and helps the airline put the customer at the center of its offers. The carrier has a strong online and self-service foundation. Vueling continues to expand its capabilities by leveraging Navitaire's expansive suite of digital solutions and toolkits for web, mobile and kiosk that provide greater personalization and the ability to offer dynamic choices in real-time. The airline also has a rich ecosystem of industry partners and looks to enable ever-more flexible partnerships using newer technology where possible, such as the evolving NDC standards.

"Vueling is a digital-native airline with innovation in its DNA. We are constantly exploring and investing in the latest technological and digital tools to better adapt our services to the ever-changing needs of our clients, thus reinforcing our commitment to innovation in the aviation sector. This renewal allows us to keep advancing in our transformation plan, which seeks to take our potential to its highest level while placing customers at the heart of our activity and improving their overall experience," said Carolyn Prowse, Chief Commercial, Customer, Strategy and Network Officer at Vueling.

"Vueling's success has been driven by innovation, diligence and the ability to continually transform and adapt to better serve its customers, and we've been honored to play a supporting role," said David P. Evans, Navitaire CEO. "Our cloud-based platform offers Vueling the ability to dynamically scale and leverage advanced data and machine learning capabilities. We look forward to continuing to partner with Vueling on their transformation journey and help position the airline for further growth."

Navitaire is one of the first technology providers to operate its entire airline platform solution in the cloud, offering its carriers dynamic scalability to keep pace with growth and access to leading-edge technology that supports modern offer and order retailing concepts. Its extensive API suite and proven retailing and distribution capabilities gives airlines flexible options to offer bundled or a la carte ancillary services throughout a customer's journey. Navitaire's dynamic distribution, including its cloud-based NDC-enabled and digital channels, enables connections with industry and business partners, ranging from online travel agencies and airlines to travel commerce companies, all using modern technology.

About Navitaire

Navitaire (www.navitaire.com), an Amadeus company, delivers industry-leading technology services supporting growth, profitability, and innovation to more than 65 airlines and rail companies worldwide, including many of the world's most successful low-cost and hybrid airlines. Navitaire offers a full suite of proven solutions focused on revenue generation and streamlining costs in reservations, ancillary sales, loyalty, revenue accounting, and business intelligence. Navitaire has offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Amadeus Group. Learn more about Navitaire's industry leadership in shaping the world of travel at www.navitaire.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620173590/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts:

Vueling

prensa@vueling.com

Navitaire

Susan Adelman

susan.adelman@navitaire.com