Plintron wins IoT Connectivity Solution of the Year Award

AMSTERDAM, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plintron was awarded the IoT Connectivity Solution of the Year at the MVNOs Awards 2023. The awards were presented at the MVNO Awards ceremony during the MVNO World Congress 2023 held in Amsterdam on June 6th. This award recognises a solution provider that has successfully partnered with MVNOs to deliver an enterprise IoT solution.

Plintron was awarded for the in-house development of an enhanced Integrated IoT Connectivity Management Platform (CMP). It was developed based on existing customer feedback, especially from the Automotive, Logistics, Manufacturing, and other verticals. Customers needed a single pane of glass/dashboard to view deployments & manage their IoT inventory including activations, suspension & ability to fire APIs from existing applications. The solution needed to be compatible with GSMA & regulatory requirements while being agnostic to SIM form factors or types of networks.

Many brands were interested in reselling services using a white-labelled MVNO model being an integrated platform, this comes pre-built and is not a standalone portal but is integrated with local connectivity profiles after integration with MNOs. Further having its own OSS, NSS, BSS, OCS, API, and gateways enables Plintron to customize plans. Thus, it enables any IoT company to become an MVNO and offer a more segmented approach. This is a simple, smart & secure solution with ease of operation that aids customers in their faster adoption and controls operating costs, improves customer experience, and generates new revenue streams for various industry domains.

The CMP was a success and 200,000 active customer profiles were on-boarded in the first 6 months in India alone and major MNOs wanted to use the platform to offer IoT MVNO services. The CMP is now being implemented worldwide.

Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Vice Chairman and Co-Founder of Plintron said "Being awarded the IoT Connectivity Solution of the Year Award showcases Plintron's innovativeness and reliability in the IoT Connectivity space."

About Plintron

Plintron is a digital communications technology company enabling brands to acquire and engage customers. It is the World's largest multi-Country end-to-end MVNA / MVNE with a client base in 6 continents. With mobile network services in over 31 countries spanning 6 continents supported by 1000+ telecom professionals, Plintron has launched 143+ MVNOs / OMVs and over 165 million mobile subscribers. Plintron has won many global industry awards.

