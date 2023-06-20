nShift: One in five shoppers will complain on social media

Relevant communication reduces complaints and builds trust with customers

LONDON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 20% of consumers will complain on social media if they are not satisfied with their shopping experience.[1]Better communications can help ecommerce companies deal with customer complaints and minimize negative feedback, according to nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software.

An analysis of Trustpilot reviews shows that some 31.9% of shoppers made a complaint about the quality or speed of delivery after shopping online. A similar proportion, 31.24% complained about poor customer service and a lack of communication.[2] Of those likely to voice their concerns on social media, 79.6% will complain on facebook and 37.5% will communicate their displeasure on Twitter.[3]

Sean Sherwin-Smith, Post-purchase Product Director at nShift, said: "When shoppers take their complaints online, there's a real risk to the retailer's reputation. And for many shoppers, what happens after they've hit the buy button is what creates a lasting impression of the vendor.

"By building a cutting-edge customer communications experience, retailers can deal directly with shoppers. They will gain crucial feedback that will help them iron out any issues. Crucially, they will minimize complaints and keep negativity off social media."

In a recent guide, " The five customer complaints that matter most - and how to avoid them ", nShift outlined solutions to improving the customer experience. These include:

Get ahead of the problem: delays happen, everyone knows that. Most people are understanding, even forgiving, if they know what's going on. Being kept in the dark is what upsets people. So, when problems arise, make sure to keep customers in the loop as much as possible.

delays happen, everyone knows that. Most people are understanding, even forgiving, if they know what's going on. Being kept in the dark is what upsets people. So, when problems arise, make sure to keep customers in the loop as much as possible. Real-time, tailored updates: the hours and days that follow the purchase are the moment of truth for the consumer. They will discover whether the retailer can deliver on their promise and if they want to buy from them again.

the hours and days that follow the purchase are the moment of truth for the consumer. They will discover whether the retailer can deliver on their promise and if they want to buy from them again. Choose delivery partners wisely: by working with multiple carrier companies, retailers can facilitate a range of delivery options and compare performance across carriers. nShift's carrier library contains over 1,000 different carriers.

Read the full guide: The five customer complaints that matter most - and how to avoid them

nShift Track is a post-purchase tracking solution that helps improve customer loyalty. It enables customers to follow orders from the moment they're purchased to the moment they arrive at their preferred delivery destination, receiving push notifications at each stage of their journey.

www.nshift.com

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by ecommerce, retail, manufacturing, and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.

[1] https://londonlovesbusiness.com/uk-retailers-risking-financial-and-reputational-damage-by-failing-to-respond-to-customer-complaints-on-social-media/

[2] https://www.grocerygazette.co.uk/2022/11/15/shoppers-complain-christmas/

[3] https://londonlovesbusiness.com/uk-retailers-risking-financial-and-reputational-damage-by-failing-to-respond-to-customer-complaints-on-social-media/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-one-in-five-shoppers-will-complain-on-social-media-301855463.html