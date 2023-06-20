

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T), a telecom holding company, said on Tuesday that it expects an adjusted EBITDA growth of 3 percent, for full year 2023. This is mainly in-line capital investment and lower handset payments, for the year.



The company noted that it continues to focus to boost high-value customer base for both 5G and fiber.



For the second-quarter, in wireless, the company is tracking slightly above 300,000 postpaid phone net additions, with fiber net additions in the mid-200,000 range.



In addition, the telecom firm anticipates deploying midband 5G spectrum to 200 million people by year-end 2023. The company expects to pass over 30 million consumer and business locations in its traditional service area with its fiber network by the end of 2025.



