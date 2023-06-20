LA Galaxy and LA Kings Partner With East Side Riders Bike Club To Feed Over 500 Families in Watts, CA in Celebration of Juneteenth

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / AEG

In celebration of Juneteenth, AEG's LA Galaxy and LA Kings fed over 500 families in Watts, CA in partnership with the East Side Riders Bike Club, a volunteer organization with a mission to improve Watts through community service and charity work. The food distribution event was held at the East Side Riders' distribution center on June 13, 2023.

Staff members from the LA Galaxy Foundation and Kings Care Foundation, along with the LA Galaxy's Star Squad, the LA Kings Ice Crew, the club's mascots Cozmo and Bailey, local volunteers and members of the East Side Riders Bike Club handed out bags of non-perishable food and fresh produce to families in need. Each bag was filled with an assortment of foods including canned beans, pasta, rice, peanut butter, canned vegetables as well as tortillas, eggs, tomatoes, oranges, bell peppers, and potatoes.

"The LA Galaxy and LA Kings are honored to partner with the East Side Riders in celebration of Juneteenth," said Felicia Hano, Community Relations Coordinator, LA Galaxy Foundation. "Today, higher prices are impacting families across our city and many are struggling to make ends meet. The East Side Riders are champions for local youth and families in Watts and through this initiative, we are not only able to provide quality nutrition to those in need this holiday, but also to amplify the incredible work the organization does."

For children and their families attending the food distribution event, the LA Kings hosted a puck shoot out activation and the LA Galaxy setup an inflatable soccer kicks game for attendees to enjoy.

East Side Riders Bike Club seeks to positively impact the city of Watts by helping prevent kids from being in gangs and doing drugs, assisting those in need and educating all who seek to enrich the community. To learn more about volunteering and the organization's mission and work, please click here.

Over 500 families were fed at the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and East Sider Riders' food distribution event in Watts, CA.

