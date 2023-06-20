

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) and Air India announced Tuesday they have finalized an order for up to 290 new Boeing single-aisle wide-body jets and expanded services at the 2023 Paris Air Show to renew and expand Air India's fleet.



The order, which includes 190 737 MAXs, 20 787 Dreamliners and 10 777X jets with options for 50 737 MAXs and 20 787 Dreamliners, is Boeing's largest order in South Asia and highlights its 90-year partnership with Air India.



A comprehensive set of aviation services will also enable Air India to sustainably expand its operations in South Asia's rapidly growing aviation market.



Over the next 20 years, South Asia is expected to more than triple its in-service fleet from 700 to 2,300 airplanes to meet passenger demand.



The companies announced in February that Air India had selected these Boeing models to serve its strategy for sustainable growth.



