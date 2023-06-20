ACCESSWIRE, a Global Press Release Distribution Service, Solidifies Spot as Industry Leader with 13 Badges in G2's Summer 2023 Report

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE, a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide is proud to announce it earned 13 badges in G2's Summer 2023 report.
G2, the leading provider of business software and services reviews, leverages its community's knowledge to help others make the right software and service decisions for their business.
"We consider these G2 badges votes of confidence in our press release distribution services and use them as motivation to continually go above and beyond to help our customers amplify their news and maximize their moments," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.
For G2's Summer 2023 report, ACCESSWIRE proudly earned 13 badges including:
Best Relationship - Small Business
- Small-Business Press Release Distribution
Best Usability - Small Busines
- Small-Business Press Release Distribution
Best Meets Requirements - Small Business
- Small-Business PR Analytics
Best Support - Mid-Market
- Mid-Market Press Release Distribution
Momentum Leader - Summer 2023
- Press Release Distribution
Easiest Admin - Summer 2023
- PR Analytics
High Performer - Summer 2023
- Press Release Distribution
- PR Analytics
Leader - Small Business
- Small-Business Press Release Distribution
Easiest Setup - Small Business
- Small-Business PR Analytics
High Performer - Mid-Market
- Mid-Market Press Release Distribution
High Performer - Small Business
- Small-Business PR Analytics
Easiest Setup - Summer 2023
- PR Analytics
Users Love Us
As one of the top newswires in the industry, ACCESSWIRE offers global distribution, predictable flat-fee pricing, and top-tier customer service. Its award-winning press release distribution services and online newsrooms ensure its customers' most important moments are reaching the right audiences.
To learn more about ACCESSWIRE's press release distribution services, visit accesswire.com
###
About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation
Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.
Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:
Brian R. Balbirnie
+1 919-481-4000
brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com
Jennifer Hammers
+1 919-481-4000
jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com
SOURCE: ACCESSWIREView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761540/ACCESSWIRE-a-Global-Press-Release-Distribution-Service-Solidifies-Spot-as-Industry-Leader-with-13-Badges-in-G2s-Summer-2023-Report