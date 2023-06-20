ACCESSWIRE, a Global Press Release Distribution Service, Solidifies Spot as Industry Leader with 13 Badges in G2's Summer 2023 Report

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide is proud to announce it earned 13 badges in G2's Summer 2023 report.

G2 , the leading provider of business software and services reviews, leverages its community's knowledge to help others make the right software and service decisions for their business.

"We consider these G2 badges votes of confidence in our press release distribution services and use them as motivation to continually go above and beyond to help our customers amplify their news and maximize their moments," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

For G2's Summer 2023 report, ACCESSWIRE proudly earned 13 badges including:

Best Relationship - Small Business

Small-Business Press Release Distribution

Best Usability - Small Busines

Small-Business Press Release Distribution

Best Meets Requirements - Small Business

Small-Business PR Analytics

Best Support - Mid-Market

Mid-Market Press Release Distribution

Momentum Leader - Summer 2023

Press Release Distribution

Easiest Admin - Summer 2023

PR Analytics

High Performer - Summer 2023

Press Release Distribution

PR Analytics

Leader - Small Business

Small-Business Press Release Distribution

Easiest Setup - Small Business

Small-Business PR Analytics

High Performer - Mid-Market

Mid-Market Press Release Distribution

High Performer - Small Business

Small-Business PR Analytics

Easiest Setup - Summer 2023

PR Analytics

Users Love Us

As one of the top newswires in the industry, ACCESSWIRE offers global distribution, predictable flat-fee pricing, and top-tier customer service. Its award-winning press release distribution services and online newsrooms ensure its customers' most important moments are reaching the right audiences.

To learn more about ACCESSWIRE's press release distribution services, visit accesswire.com

###

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie

+1 919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Jennifer Hammers

+1 919-481-4000

jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: ACCESSWIRE

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761540/ACCESSWIRE-a-Global-Press-Release-Distribution-Service-Solidifies-Spot-as-Industry-Leader-with-13-Badges-in-G2s-Summer-2023-Report