Dienstag, 20.06.2023
Investmentchance: Einstieg nicht wieder verpassen! Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
Tradegate
20.06.23
16:32 Uhr
125,10 Euro
-0,35
-0,28 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
20.06.2023 | 16:50
IBM and HBCUs: Fueling a New Generation of Cybersecurity Experts

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / IBM

Smart Talks with IBM

Hosted by Malcolm Gladwell

A podcast featuring the visionaries who are creatively applying technology in business to drive change.

This season, we're exploring the stories of New Creators - developers, data scientists, CTOs and other visionaries creatively applying technology in business to drive change. From more responsible AI to transforming business with hybrid cloud, hear first-hand how they are using their expertise to develop more creative and effective solutions to tackle today's most pressing challenges.

IBM and HBCUs: Fueling a New Generation of Cybersecurity Experts

Education has the power to show students a path they had never considered before. In this episode of Smart Talks with IBM, Malcolm Gladwell and Dr. Laurie Santos take on tech education at HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) with Dr. Derrick Warren, Associate Dean at the Southern University College of Business. They talk about the partnership between IBM SkillsBuild and Southern University to co-create a cybersecurity leadership center for HBCU students, and discuss how exposure to first-experiences inspires creativity.

Connect with the IBM SkillsBuild community here.

IBM, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762323/IBM-and-HBCUs-Fueling-a-New-Generation-of-Cybersecurity-Experts

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
