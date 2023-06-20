

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In 2023, North America and South America experienced their warmest Mays on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.



While Africa, Asia and Europe each had one of their warmest Mays, Antarctica had a cooler-than-average May.



Globally, May 2023 ranks as the world's third-warmest May on record.



The average global temperature recorded in May was 1.75 degrees F above the 20th-century average of 58.6 degrees F. It was such a hot month that May 2023 ranked as the third-warmest May in 174 years. It marked the 531st consecutive month with temperatures above the 20th-century average.



Earth's ocean surface temperatures also set a record high for the second consecutive month, according to scientists from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information.



With above-average sea surface temperatures strengthening across the equatorial Pacific Ocean, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center announced the arrival of El Nino conditions.



Global surface temperature recorded in the first five months of this year ranked as the fourth-warmest such period on record, NOAA said in its global May climate report.



2023 will rank as one of the 10 warmest years on record, and most probably, it will rank among the top five, as per NCEI's Global Annual Temperature Rankings Outlook.



