Omaha, Nebraska--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2023) - Banyan Medical Systems announced today that Carol Boston-Fleischhauer, JD, MS, BSN, RN has joined its leadership team as its SVP/chief clinical officer beginning June 19, 2023.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Carol to the Banyan team," said Tony Buda, CEO of Banyan Medical Systems. "Her leadership and expertise in nursing practice, care model innovation and human resources will catapult Banyan into our next chapter of serving healthcare organizations and their patients."

In her role as Banyan's chief clinical officer, Carol Boston-Fleischhauer will be its foremost ambassador of virtual nursing to all levels of clinical staff as well as C-suites in healthcare organizations and systems. Her demonstrated ability to drive transformational change will guide client partnerships for the successful implementation of virtual healthcare solutions from Banyan.

"Carol has earned an incredible reputation as an internationally recognized nurse leader and expert in the healthcare community," said Buda. "We look forward to her insights and leadership as we optimize virtual care solutions for effective, high-quality care."

Carol most recently served as the chief nursing officer for the Advisory Board in Washington, D.C. The Advisory Board is a global, professional services firm that provides information, research and tools to the healthcare industry, including hospitals and cross-continuum provider systems.

In this capacity, Carol developed and led best practice nursing and operations research, served as a global spokesperson for key clinical constituencies and facilitated hundreds of work sessions and retreats with leadership teams. She has also held numerous leadership positions in consulting and professional associations, as well as academia. Carol has a Juris Doctorate from John Marshall Law School as well as bachelor's and master's degrees in nursing from Northern Illinois University, and is advanced trained in quality improvement through Intermountain Healthcare. Carol is active in various community boards and is a member of AONL.

"The criticality of addressing various clinical workforce challenges has never been greater. Supporting staffing model innovation through virtual nursing will transform professional practice and position the nursing enterprise for what lies ahead. I am thrilled to join Banyan and partner with healthcare organizations and systems to realize the potential that virtual nursing represents," said Carol Boston-Fleischhauer.

About Banyan

Banyan Medical Systems was the first to invent the virtual care model, growing and adapting its system through labor market fluctuations and healthcare industry strains. Today, the Banyan virtual care system combines technology with 24/7 virtual nurses and virtual safety companions to provide comprehensive services starting at the moment of patient admission through post-discharge follow-up. Experienced Banyan virtual nurses augment the care of bedside nurses, taking 25% to 30% of administrative tasks off their shoulders to free them up to care for patients. This blended virtual care model was designed by nurses and healthcare professionals to make the most of hospital staff time and effort and has resulted in a reduction of turnover by up to 35%. Ultimately, Banyan is able to reduce burnout, support care, bring insights, decrease cost, increase job satisfaction and improve patient outcomes through this technology + team design. Learn more at banyanmed.com.

