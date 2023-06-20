Aura Minerals Inc. Announces Results of 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. ("Aura" or the "Company") (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA33) (OTCQX: ORAAF) announces the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders that was held at the registered office of the Company located at Craigmuir Chambers, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands, on Monday, June 19, 2023.



Votes at the Meeting

For additional details on these matters, please see the management information circular of the Company dated May 11, 2023.

1. Election of Directors. Voting results for the election of Directors are as follows:

Nominee Outcome For % For Withhold % Withhold Paulo de Brito Carried 44,060,779 96.265% 1,709,568 3.735% Paulo de Brito Filho Carried 42,113,231 92.010% 3,657,116 7.990% Stephen Keith Carried 44,110,209 96.373% 1,660,138 3.627% Pedro Turqueto Carried 44,110,209 96.373% 1,660,138 3.627% Richmond Fenn Carried 44,110,209 96.373% 1,660,138 3.627% Fabio Luis Ribeiro Carried 44,108,709 96.370% 1,661,638 3.630% Bruno Mauad Carried 44,005,913 96.145% 1,764,434 3.855%

2. Appointment of Auditor. Voting results for the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants and PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration, are as follows:

Outcome For % For Withhold % Withhold Carried 46,724,687 99.994% 2,912 0.006%

3. Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan. Voting results for the approval of unallocated options, rights and other entitlements under the Company's stock option plan and the ability of the Company to continue to grant options under the plan, as more particularly described in the accompanying Management Information Circular, are as follows:

Outcome For % For Withhold % Withhold Carried 43,768,427 95.626% 2,001,920 4.374%

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms - thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company's four producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the EPP and the Almas gold mines in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico. In addition, the Company has the Tolda Fria gold project in Colombia and four projects in Brazil, of which three gold projects: Borborema and Matupa, which are in development; and Sao Francisco, which is on care and maintenance. The Company also owns the Serra da Estrela copper project in Brazil, Carajas region, under exploration stage.

