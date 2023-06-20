Anzeige
20.06.2023
ERP Advisors Group Helps Businesses Unlock the Power of E-Commerce

On Thursday, June 22, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CEOs & CFOs Shawn Windle and special guest Shiloh Pettyjohn will discuss the art of transforming your business with a well-crafted e-commerce solution.

LAKEWOOD, COLO. / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Shawn Windle, founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, and Shiloh Pettyjohn, Chief Experience Officer and co-founder of Web Studios West, will assist business executives in understanding the pivotal role of the right e-commerce tool in transforming user and customer experiences.

Open registration is available at https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events.

Sign up here for the live broadcast: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/e-commerce-to-enhance-erp.

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/e-commerce-to-enhance-erp.

Contact Information

Erica Windle
Principal, Operations
erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com
720-542-7803

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762154/ERP-Advisors-Group-Helps-Businesses-Unlock-the-Power-of-E-Commerce

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
