Park Lawn Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Dividend

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC)(TSX:PLC.U) ("PLC") announced today that the quarterly dividend of $0.114 per share will be payable on July 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as at June 30, 2023.

PLC offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") which allows eligible shareholders of PLC to reinvest their cash dividends into additional common shares of PLC, which will be issued from treasury (or purchased on the open market) on the applicable dividend payment date. If common shares are issued from treasury, the price at which such common shares are issued will be the volume weighted trading price of PLC's common shares over the five business days immediately preceding such dividend payment date less a discount, if any, of up to 5%, at PLC's election. PLC has set the current discount for purchases under the DRIP at 3%. PLC may, subject to the terms of the DRIP, alter or eliminate any discount at any time.

An eligible shareholder may enroll in the DRIP by completing an enrollment form and returning it to TSX Trust Company (the "Administrator"). A completed enrollment form must be received by the Administrator no later than 3:00 pm EDT on the fifth business day immediately preceding the relevant dividend record date in order to take effect on the dividend payment date to which that dividend record date relates.

The full text of the DRIP and an enrollment form are available on PLC's website at www.parklawncorp.com. Shareholders should carefully read the complete text of the DRIP before making any decisions regarding their participation in the DRIP. Beneficial shareholders who hold their shares through a nominee and who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their nominee to enquire about enrollment.

About PLC

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and nineteen U.S. states.

Contact Information

Daniel Millett

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 231-1462 ext. 221

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/762223/Park-Lawn-Corporation-Announces-Second-Quarter-2023-Dividend