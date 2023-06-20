Millennium Trust Company: Millennium Trust Named One of Chicago's Fastest Growing Companies of 2023

Ranked as one of Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50, the annual list recognizes the company's steady revenue gains, expanded client solutions, and strong organic growth performance

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Millennium Trust Company, LLC, a leading provider of health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions, has been ranked number 45 on the 2023 Fast 50 list by Crain's Chicago Business. Each year the publication recognizes the 50 fastest-growing companies that have achieved impressive revenue gains over a five-year period, with logistics, technology, and financial services providers, like Millennium Trust, featured within the latest rankings.

Millennium Trust Company

Millennium Trust Company





"Being named again to this prestigious list demonstrates the progress we've made building a nationally known financial wellbeing brand. Our work focused on health, wealth, retirement, and benefits provides innovative solutions and services for tens of thousands of employers, countless business partners, and millions of individuals," said Millennium Trust Chief Executive Officer Dan Laszlo. "It's the people here who help make that happen. While this is just the beginning of achieving our long-term goals, I'm proud of our accomplishments, I'm thankful for everyone who plays a role in our success, and I'm excited about our future."

Acquisitions have been part of Millennium Trust's growth and efforts to expand and diversify its offerings. In 2022, the company acquired PayFlex, a provider of health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits, to broaden its services and solutions for employers, institutions, and individuals. Most recently in April of this year, the company acquired Accruit, a leading, independent Qualified Intermediary and technology service provider of real estate 1031 exchanges. This latest acquisition gives Millennium Trust's institutional and individual clients access to world-class facilitation of real estate exchanges, one of the most popular tax deferral strategies when selling and buying real estate property used for business or investment.

Since 2007, Crain's Fast 50 list has spotlighted Chicago-area companies in a variety of areas of business such as real estate, technology, health care, marketing, and more. To be considered for participation, companies must generate a minimum of $15 million in revenue for the previous calendar year, be headquartered in the Chicago area, and been in business five years or more.

About Millennium Trust Company

Millennium Trust Company solves important business challenges through innovative financial wellness solutions that help people plan, save and invest. With more than 5 million clients holding over $55 billion in assets under custody, we are committed to using our decades of expertise and strong partnership with the financial community to empower employers, advisors and institutions to help people achieve short-term and long-term financial security. To learn more about Millennium Trust, go to www.mtrustcompany.com

Contact Information

Emily Burns Perryman

Manager, PR & Communications

mediainquiry@mtrustcompany.com

847-594-0859

SOURCE: Millennium Trust Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/762332/Millennium-Trust-Named-One-of-Chicagos-Fastest-Growing-Companies-of-2023