One year after joining the French Tech Agri 20 program, Agri-tech company ELICIT PLANT has joined the circle of the 100 most strategic and innovative French companies for France by 2030, as part of the French Tech 2030 program.

Following a rigorous selection process led by the French General Secretariat for Investment the body in charge of the France 2030 program with the help of all French government departments and Bpifrance, ELICIT PLANT, a pioneering company at the forefront of the fight against the impact of climate change on agriculture, and in particular on field crops (corn, wheat, soy and sunflower), has made a striking entrance into the first edition of the French Tech 2030 program.

The initiative aims to provide great public support to one hundred or so innovative companies, in a context of highly aggressive international competition, so as to position them as world leaders by 2030, by providing:

Financial support, provided by France 2030 operators,

Extra-financial support measures: export, business opportunities, global economic influence strategy, increased visibility.

This announcement adds to the legitimacy of the track record and international development of ELICIT PLANT, the developer of the first phytosterol-based ecological innovation for the agricultural industry, the only widely available technology scale that allows for significant field crop yield gains in an increasingly critical climatic context.

Several French departements are being affected by drought even before the start of the summer season, leaving public authorities no other option but to impose water restrictions in certain areas. The risk of drought is now accepted as fact in a number of regions. This is cause for concern among scientists, who fear that the summer of 2023 will be even more difficult than 2022.

ELICIT PLANT, the biotech that pioneers phytosterols to help the field crop industry combat water stress

The flagship BEST-a product designed for corn production reduces water consumption by up to 20%, and is in high demand in France, Brazil and Ukraine, with over 100 cooperative customers.

In 2023, the ELICIT PLANT innovation will be distributed to 100 coops and distributors, addressing a total potential of 100,000 corn growers and 10 million hectares of corn in France, Brazil and Ukraine.

ELICIT PLANT has created at the heart of its open-field laboratory based in Moulins-sur-Tardoire a technological platform called EliTerra® that will enable the company to develop new products designed for the culture of wheat and barley in Europe, of sunflower in Ukraine and of soybeans for the Brazilian market. Marketing authorization applications are also underway in the United States.

"We are very proud to join the French Tech 2030 program, Jean-François Déchant, Co-founder and CEO of ELICIT PLANT comments. Our mission is to help the field crop industry everywhere in the world address climate change. The French Tech 2030 project will accelerate our development in France and in the world (Brazil, Ukraine and North America). There is an urgent need to provide innovative solutions to growers, and we are proud to be able to contribute effectively to the necessary agricultural transition with high-performance, reliable products that respect our environment."

About Elicit Plant:

Elicit Plant is an agri-biotech company whose ambition is to become the champion of the ecological transition for agriculture and respond to the global challenges of the impact of climate change on row crops. EliTerra®, Elicit Plant's proprietary technology, is based on the exogenous contribution of phytosterols, a set of molecules of plant origin, which increases the resistance of plants to stress by eliciting their natural defenses. Large-scale field trials more than 500 trials on 3 continents have demonstrated that the biosolutions from the Eliterra® Platform are the only ones offering farmers a regular and sufficient return on investment for use on field crops, with an average yield gain of 12%. In 2022, Elicit Plant began marketing its BEST-a product line in France, particularly for corn crops, and has obtained marketing authorizations for Ukraine, Brazil and Europe. For more information: www.elicit-plant.com

