Fix Price Board of Directors convenes the AGM

20 June 2023, Limassol, Cyprus - Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, "Fix Price", the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces the decision of the Board of Directors to convene the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM").

The agenda of the AGM includes the following items:

1. Approval of the proposed amendments to the Company's existing Articles of Association in relation to changes in the nominal value of each share in the Company: establishing par value of EUR 0.0000374 per ordinary share.

2. Approval of the re-election of the members of the Board of Directors of the Company.

3. Approval of the re-election of the auditors of the Company.

4. Approval of the Consolidated Financial Statements as of 31 December 2022 and the Financial Statements of the Company as of 31 December 2022.

5. Acknowledgement of the Company's Annual Report for 2022.

The Board of Directors has decided to convene the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at 155 Arch. Makariou III, PROTEAS HOUSE, 5th Floor, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus, on 31 July 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Cyprus time).

All materials for the AGM are available on the Company's website at:

https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/general_meetings_of_shareholders/

About the Company Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has been helping its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points. As of 31 March 2023, Fix Price was operating 5,848 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 31 March 2023, the Company was operating 11 distribution centres (DCs) covering 80 regions of Russia and 7 neighbouring countries. In 2022, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 277.6 billion, EBITDA of RUB 54.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS. Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations Contacts Elena Mironova Ekaterina Goncharova ir@fix-price.com pr@fix-price.com

https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1661277&application_name=news

