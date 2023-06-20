Akridata Announces Integration of Open AI's CLIP Technology to Deliver an Enhanced Text to Image Experience for Data Scientists and Data Curation Teams

Akridata Elevates Visual Data Exploration and Analysis with the Integration of CLIP, Enabling a Seamless Fusion of Visual and Textual Information

DALY CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Akridata , a software company that provides an end-to-end suite of products that support both the smart ingestion and exploration of visual data to reduce cost and complexity while accelerating business value, announced the integration of Contrastive Language-Image Pre-training (CLIP) into its computer vision platform, Data Explorer .

With the recent addition of CLIP to Akridata's toolkit, users can perform Google-like searches on images and continue to refine the search results interactively using visual Patch Search functionalities.

"At Akridata, we continue to add to our suite of capabilities, including integrating CLIP technology with the advanced search capabilities of Patch Search. This integration empowers users to extract valuable insights from visual data using natural language and enables interactive searching and refining," said Vijay Karamcheti , CEO and Co-Founder of Akridata. "This milestone marks a leap forward in our mission to solve challenges around visual data in the life cycle of AI training."

The advent of computer vision has transformed users' interaction with visual data, unlocking a wide range of applications, including image recognition, object detection, and content analysis. However, traditional computer vision systems, which can be limiting at times, lack the capability to understand natural language, thereby constraining their usability and accessibility.

Recognizing this challenge, Akridata takes a significant leap forward by integrating CLIP technology, bridging the gap between visual and textual information. This integration revolutionizes how users extract valuable data insights. They are now presented with a seamless and transformative experience combining a multitude of capabilities, including the effortless slicing and dicing of data, text-based searching, and refining data with visual and patch search functionalities.

At the forefront of cutting-edge AI development, CLIP, developed by OpenAI, builds on a large body of work on zero-shot transfer, natural language supervision, and multimodal learning. By leveraging a vast dataset of images and their corresponding text, CLIP enables the model to grasp the intricate relationships between images and their associated captions or descriptions. This seamless integration empowers Akridata's computer vision platform to comprehend and respond to natural language queries, significantly enhancing the user experience and driving efficiency in data exploration.

"We are delighted to witness our users experiencing the immense benefits of the integration of CLIP and Patch Search functionalities," said Sanjay Pichaiah , VP of Products & GTM at Akridata. "This innovative feature was carefully refined in close collaboration with our valued users, who played an integral role in shaping its development. Now, we are thrilled to extend its availability to all our customers."

To get started and learn more about Akridata, visit Akridata.ai .

About Akridata

Akridata Data Explorer is the first developer-friendly no-code workbench that helps curate images and video datasets to improve AI model building. Data Explorer enables data scientists to explore, search, compare, and analyze more than one million frames allowing them to reduce time spent on data selection and curation, root cause issues accelerate their path to model accuracy. Explore your data and improve your AI model building at Akridata.ai

