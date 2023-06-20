Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity China Special Situations Plc ("the Company") announces that on 20 June 2023 the Company bought 150,000 of its own shares for cancellation at a price of 213.500 pence per share.

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 568,276,050 shares of which 85,629,548 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 482,646,502.

The above figure (482,646,502) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Rachel Orebote

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 834 547