Dienstag, 20.06.2023
Investmentchance: Einstieg nicht wieder verpassen! Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
16.06.23
17:57 Uhr
6,300 Euro
+0,050
+0,80 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
6,1006,15018:25
PR Newswire
20.06.2023 | 18:18
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

20 June 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 125,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 519.396p. The highest price paid per share was 527.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 516.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0153% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 490,536,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 816,508,881. Rightmove holds 12,008,267 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1614

518.600

16:13:50

209

518.400

16:12:06

1372

518.600

16:09:43

183

518.600

16:09:40

1658

518.200

16:06:16

1268

518.000

16:00:51

53

518.000

16:00:51

490

518.000

16:00:51

294

518.000

15:55:11

1561

518.000

15:55:11

1625

517.800

15:50:05

269

518.200

15:44:43

542

518.200

15:44:43

739

518.200

15:44:43

640

518.400

15:44:43

125

518.400

15:44:43

177

518.400

15:44:43

206

518.400

15:44:43

1523

517.600

15:37:32

411

517.600

15:32:33

1400

517.600

15:32:33

1772

517.600

15:32:33

1521

517.600

15:24:03

1771

517.400

15:19:47

1554

517.800

15:14:04

1627

518.600

15:09:04

828

519.000

15:05:47

896

519.000

15:05:47

1689

519.200

15:02:18

1839

519.600

14:59:53

1846

520.200

14:52:32

750

520.600

14:50:20

1600

520.600

14:50:20

928

519.800

14:45:04

677

519.800

14:45:04

1648

519.800

14:38:46

1656

516.600

14:33:58

196

516.600

14:33:58

1830

516.800

14:33:57

1550

517.000

14:32:59

1725

517.000

14:22:55

98

517.200

14:13:38

1615

517.200

14:13:26

1728

518.000

14:06:53

269

518.400

14:01:50

1300

518.400

14:01:50

1571

518.200

13:55:10

1290

518.400

13:53:15

536

518.400

13:53:15

1818

519.000

13:34:52

1500

519.200

13:32:02

1854

518.800

13:27:34

1073

519.000

13:16:20

515

519.000

13:16:20

236

519.200

13:08:20

1366

519.200

13:08:20

1833

518.600

12:59:51

1581

520.600

12:40:58

1761

521.000

12:26:26

982

520.800

12:16:02

511

520.800

12:16:02

618

520.600

12:05:07

1055

520.600

12:05:07

1760

519.800

11:56:52

1545

520.000

11:45:02

194

520.000

11:32:10

1668

520.000

11:32:10

1628

519.400

11:22:00

406

518.400

11:07:16

861

518.400

11:07:16

540

518.400

11:07:15

1758

518.200

10:55:02

871

518.600

10:44:35

816

518.600

10:44:35

110

517.200

10:29:00

968

517.200

10:29:00

521

517.200

10:29:00

1823

517.600

10:16:50

1743

517.400

10:15:02

1636

516.800

09:59:46

1715

516.600

09:52:47

1608

517.000

09:52:47

1177

516.400

09:47:16

616

516.400

09:47:16

251

518.000

09:38:15

625

518.000

09:38:15

626

518.000

09:38:15

1594

517.800

09:38:15

34

517.800

09:38:15

1629

519.400

09:36:40

661

520.600

09:32:48

578

520.600

09:31:46

457

520.600

09:31:30

1820

519.600

09:25:09

1719

519.000

09:10:55

470

520.200

09:09:11

1300

520.200

09:09:11

1496

520.800

09:02:58

1732

521.400

09:02:37

620

522.000

08:54:01

1107

522.000

08:54:01

138

521.800

08:48:06

1032

521.800

08:48:06

551

521.800

08:43:50

252

522.600

08:39:46

907

522.600

08:39:04

523

522.600

08:39:03

118

522.600

08:39:03

1662

524.600

08:34:05

121

524.600

08:34:05

892

524.600

08:31:25

133

524.600

08:31:25

506

524.600

08:31:25

1559

523.800

08:25:22

51

523.600

08:24:34

1275

523.600

08:13:23

503

523.600

08:13:23

1591

526.000

08:09:22

1601

527.000

08:05:10

376

527.600

08:03:02

163

527.600

08:03:02

208

527.600

08:01:15

737

527.600

08:01:15

46

527.600

08:01:15


© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.