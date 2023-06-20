ByNext Acquires Laundry Angels, New Jersey's #1 Tech-Enabled Laundry and Dry Cleaning Pickup and Delivery Company

Expands its Clothing and Premise Care Service into New Jersey and the Philadelphia Metropolitan Area Markets.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / ByNext, the leading tech-enabled clothing and premise care company, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Laundry Angels, the premier tech-enabled laundry and dry cleaning pickup and delivery services company based in New Jersey.

The move is part of the ByNext strategy to expand its omni-services and omni-channel business both organically and through roll-ups. Laundry Angels' acquisition further reinforces the company's direction towards establishing itself as a global leader in the tech-enabled home services space.

"Laundry Angels has had a great reputation in providing exceptional clothing care services to its customers throughout New Jersey. The acquisition of Laundry Angels is very synergistic for ByNext. It will enable us to rapidly penetrate the New Jersey market with our exclusively eco-friendly clothing care as well as launching our residential cleaning service in the same market. We are also able to further improve our unit economics, presently the highest in the tech-enabled laundry and dry cleaning space. We are also confident our collective customers will enjoy a higher level of convenience and quality of service and strictly no PERC and petroleum based cleaning solvents, predominately used in the dry cleaning industry," said Kam Saifi, Chief Executive Officer of ByNext. "We are also delighted to announce that Conrad McLean, the founder and CEO of Laundry Angels, will join the management team at ByNext to lead and accelerate the expansion of ByNext services to other markets. Conrad has had a successful track record both as an entrepreneur and holding technology executive positions at many large financial institutions. My team and I are excited to work with him."

The acquisition of Laundry Angels is synergistic and in line with the ByNext Omni-Service, Omni-Channel execution strategy. Laundry Angels' current business has been profitable and will be accretive to ByNext. Further margin and service improvements can be achieved once the organizational, operation and technology platform integrations are completed in the near future. Additionally, ByNext plans to cross-sell its residential cleaning services to the Laundry Angels customer base.

"After spending over two decades in corporate America, devoting many years working at the world's largest insurance company, I saw a trend in the growing demand for laundry services and the lack of efficiencies in the marketplace. In 2019, I started Laundry Angels with the clear goal to deliver an exceptional and scalable laundry service," said Conrad McLean, Founder and CEO of Laundry Angels. "Everything changed when the ByNext team approached us. Witnessing their impressive capabilities, it quickly became evident that a merger would significantly benefit both ByNext and Laundry Angels' existing and expanding customer base. Through this merger, we will be able to fulfill long-awaited service requests and introduce innovative solutions to the market."

"I've been a loyal customer of Laundry Angels for over three years. They've consistently impressed me with their top-notch laundry service. Their exceptional customer service and professional drivers have always exceeded my expectations. I was thrilled to hear that Laundry Angels has been acquired by ByNext and now offers eco-friendly dry cleaning with a speedy 24-hour turnaround time. With my trust in the Laundry Angels team, I'm excited to see the new services they'll bring as part of ByNext's acquisition," said Allan Keller, long-time Laundry Angels Residential Customer.

About ByNext

ByNext is the leading tech-enabled, omni-channel clothing and premise cleaning and care provider, offering sustainable value chain and exclusively environmentally-friendly dry cleaning, laundry, residential and commercial cleaning as well as other complementary services for individuals and businesses. It offers its services in the New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan markets. ByNext's omni-channel business model includes its unique and superior technology platform as well as 25 service hubs whereby the company has been able to localize customer experience and order deliveries, achieving the lowest CAC and highest gross margin in the marketplace. ByNext also owns and operates other brands such as Madame Paulette - "The World's Premier Couture Care Concierge" providing an exceptional experience for the wealthy and affluent customers as well as major fashion houses. For more information about ByNext, please visit: LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter or www.bynext.co.

About Laundry Angels

Laundry Angels is a leading tech-enabled app-based company providing laundry services throughout New Jersey and the greater Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. Laundry Angels prides itself to deliver quality laundry service and customer satisfaction in its coverage area. For more information about Laundry Angels, please visit www.laundryangels.com.

