With the sales agreement signed for the 101 Champs-Elysées building in the heart of the "triangle d'or" of the Paris CBD district, Gecina (Paris:GFC) has completed or secured nearly €1bn of sales since the start of the year, representing around 42,000 sq.m of offices and residential assets.

In the first and second quarter of the year, the Group completed or secured the sale of three office buildings in Paris' Central Business District (129 Malesherbes, 142 Haussmann, and 43 Friedland), representing around 5,000 sq.m, as well as an office building in Cergy Pontoise (10,000 sq.m) and the Abreuvoir residential building in Courbevoie (16,600 sq.m).

Gecina also finalized today the disposal of the 101 Champs-Elysées building offering around 10,000 sq.m of space, including 40% retail, with the rest mainly comprising offices. It is currently occupied by the company Louis Vuitton Malletier.

All of the sales secured this year have achieved a premium versus the latest appraisal values, with an average premium of around +10% and an average rate for the loss of rental income of 2.5%.

Beñat Ortega, Chief Executive Officer:

"These transactions reflect Gecina's strategic commitment to continuing to optimize its capital allocation in order to further consolidate the solidity of its financial structure and secure financing for a pipeline located primarily in Paris and Neuilly, driving value creation and growth, while opening up opportunistic financial headroom in the current and future real estate markets".

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with over 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20.1 billion euros at end-2022.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

