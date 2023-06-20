Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2023) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for May 2023.

May 2023 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.25 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $443 million;

CSE issuers completed 73 financings that raised an aggregate $61 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from seven new companies, including one fundamental change of an existing issuer, bringing total listed securities to 830 as at May 31, 2023.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange is becoming increasingly attractive to existing and potential new issuers," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "As we recently announced, all of our securities are now margin eligible, which brings significant benefits for issuers and the broader investment community. The Exchange also continues to strengthen with high-quality new listings across diverse industries. We are proud to have welcomed 44 new corporate listings to the CSE in the first five months of 2023, which is easily the most among Canadian stock exchanges."

Margin Eligibility

All CSE-listed securities are now eligible for margin after the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization recently identified the CSE as an "acceptable exchange" under its margin eligibility rule. Investment dealers will have the choice to allow clients to hold CSE-listed securities in margin accounts, thus enhancing liquidity in these securities. Margin eligibility also reduces capital costs for investment dealers holding CSE-listed securities in firm inventory, thereby reducing the cost of public offerings for issuers. Please click here for more information on margin eligibility.

What's On at the CSE

The CSE, in collaboration with Sparx Publishing Group, is pleased to host its first ever Summit on Responsible Investment, which will take place at the Innovation Centre in Kelowna, BC on June 27. The event will provide detailed insights and updates on socially responsible investing (SRI) and environmental, social and governance (ESG) trends and regulations, with presentations from a diverse group of entrepreneurs, investors and other changemakers. A special SRI-focused content series will also accompany the event and be posted on the CSE's blog. Admission is by donation only and participants are encouraged to buy tickets as soon as possible.

The CSE is pleased to be attending THE Mining Investment Event of the North in Quebec City on June 19-21. The invitation-only event features a diverse group of mining companies at different stages of development (including numerous CSE-listed companies), as well as keynote speeches and panel discussions with well-known industry thought leaders.

The CSE attended and sponsored the Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) Summit II, which took place in Toronto on June 14-15. The conference explored many important topics impacting the critical minerals industry, which is essential to the global economy's ongoing clean energy transition. Richard Carleton provided introductory remarks at the conference, which also featured leaders from CSE-listed companies including First Phosphate Corp. (PHOS), Molten Metals Corp. (MOLT), Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (API), and Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (AUAG).

New Listings in May 2023

Alpha Cognition Inc. (ACOG)

Demesne Resources Ltd. (DEME)

MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (MBIO)

Delota Corp. (LOTA)

Copperhead Resources Inc. (CUH)

Eagle Royalties Ltd. (ER)

Volta Metals Ltd. (VLTA) - Fundamental Change

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

