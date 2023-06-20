This investment will support AccurKardia's mission to deliver world class clinical-grade ECG interpretation software to cardiac monitoring companies, thereby expanding access to the benefits of remote cardiac care to millions of patients worldwide.

AccurKardia, Inc., a medical AI software company delivering clinical-grade ECG interpretation software, today announced the final closing and completion of its $2.7 million seed funding. Investors include the Popular Impact Fund, an early-stage investment vehicle from Popular Inc. (NYSE: BPOP), alongside other private investors. This funding milestone marks a significant step towards AccurKardia's goal of improving patients' outcomes and saving millions of lives regardless of geography.

AccurKardia has been selected to join Cohort 3 of Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate a program that provides access to Mayo Clinic's rich, de-identified data sets, validation frameworks, clinical workflow planning, and mentorship. Since March 2023, AccurKardia has been leveraging these assets to accelerate its R&D and clinical validation work.

"Given that cardiovascular disease continues to be the leading cause of death worldwide, affecting millions of people, this funding round is key to continuing our journey to bring this technology to market, continue our validation efforts and collaborate with leading cardiology monitoring providers ," said Juan C. Jiménez, CEO of AccurKardia

"With advances in AI, edge compute capabilities, and ubiquitous connectivity, a perfect storm is brewing to deliver planetary-scale tech-enabled healthcare. Our team is primed to develop groundbreaking, life-changing software to interact with clinical and consumer wearables," said Sadeq Ali, Co-founder, CPO CTO of AccurKardia

Cooley served as exclusive legal counsel to AccurKardia in this transaction.

"At Cooley we love to partner with companies working on breakthrough technologies. We're thankful to the AccurKardia team for trusting us with their work and are super excited about what they are doing in the tech healthcare space," said Cooley Partner Craig Jacoby who leads the team at Cooley with senior associate Andres Medina-Jordan

About AccurKardia:

AccurKardia delivers automated clinical-grade ECG interpretation software to cardiac monitoring companies, thereby expanding access to the benefits of remote cardiac care to millions of patients worldwide. AccurKardia combines proprietary AI and non-AI based techniques to provide near-real time ECG analytics in the cloud, on device and at the edge. For more information about AccurKardia, please visit: https://www.accurkardia.com/.

