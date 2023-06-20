Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Investmentchance: Einstieg nicht wieder verpassen! Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
20.06.23
19:38 Uhr
125,45 Euro
-2,20
-1,72 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
124,95125,1019:59
124,85125,2020:00
ACCESSWIRE
20.06.2023 | 19:50
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yum! Brands: Kentucky Fried Wishes Is Ready To Make Your Non-Profit's Wish Come True

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Yum! Brands

Calling all change-makers and non-profits!

Applications for this year's Kentucky Fried Wishes are now open!

We're granting $10,000 to 50 non-profits to make their wish list projects come true. That's $500,000 towards causes that make the world a better place!

Know a deserving non-profit making a positive impact in your community? Tag them, share this post and help us spread the word! Together, let's make wishes come true!

Don't miss out! Applications close June 30, 2023.

Learn more at kfcfoundation.org/wishes

Read About The 50 Kentucky Fried Wishes Grant Recipients In 2022!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762475/Kentucky-Fried-Wishes-Is-Ready-To-Make-Your-Non-Profits-Wish-Come-True

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.