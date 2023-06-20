Yum! Brands: Kentucky Fried Wishes Is Ready To Make Your Non-Profit's Wish Come True

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Yum! Brands

Calling all change-makers and non-profits!



Applications for this year's Kentucky Fried Wishes are now open!



We're granting $10,000 to 50 non-profits to make their wish list projects come true. That's $500,000 towards causes that make the world a better place!



Know a deserving non-profit making a positive impact in your community? Tag them, share this post and help us spread the word! Together, let's make wishes come true!



Don't miss out! Applications close June 30, 2023.



Learn more at kfcfoundation.org/wishes

Read About The 50 Kentucky Fried Wishes Grant Recipients In 2022!

