EQS-Ad-hoc: Luminis Finance Public Limited Company / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Luminis Finance Public Limited Company: NOTICE OF PROPOSED AMENDMENT



20-Jun-2023 / 18:48 GMT/BST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOTICE OF PROPOSED AMENDMENT



LUMINIS FINANCE PLC



(a public limited company incorporated under the laws of Ireland with its registered

office at 32 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2, Ireland, with registration number 635696)



Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 54930067RSRCM166RP48



(the "Issuer")



Series 2021-06 USD 25,000,000 Range Accrual Notes due 2050 (ISIN: XS2321650140)



(the "Notes")



Pursuant to a trust instrument dated 31 March 2021 between the Issuer and, inter alios, the

Trustee (as amended and restated from time to time, the "Trust Instrument"), the Issuer has

constituted and issued the Notes on the terms set out in the Trust Instrument. In connection

with the Notes, the Issuer entered into a swap confirmation (as amended and restated from

time to time, the "Swap Confirmation") with the Swap Counterparty on 20 December 2021.



Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used but not defined in this Notice of

Amendment shall have the meanings given to them in the Trust Instrument (which

incorporates by reference the General Definitions Module, March 2021 Edition dated 1 March

2021), save to the extent supplemented or modified herein.



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to an Electronic Consent Request (as annexed

hereto), the Issuer has proposed to the Holders of the Notes certain amendments to (i) the

Pricing Supplement set out within Schedule 1 (Pricing Supplement) of the Trust Instrument

and (ii) to the Swap Confirmation, such amendments to take effect, subject to receiving the

consent of the Holders of the Notes, from 27 June 2023. The relevant amendments are further

described in the Electronic Consent Request (as annexed hereto).



This Notice is given by the Issuer.



Dated 20 June 2023



For further information contact:

Luminis Finance PLC

32 Molesworth Street

Dublin 2

Ireland



For the attention of: The Directors

Telephone number: +353 1697 3200





ANNEX

Electronic Consent Request

[The remainder of this page is left blank intentionally]



ELECTRONIC CONSENT REQUEST

LUMINIS FINANCE PLC (the "Issuer")

Series 2021-06 USD 25,000,000 Range Accrual Notes due 2050 (ISIN: XS2321650140)

issued pursuant to its Limited Recourse Securities Programme



IMPORTANT NOTICE TO HOLDERS

Capitalised terms used herein and not specifically defined will bear the same meanings as in

the Deed of Release and Amendment (as defined below).

The Issuer proposes to the Holders the Amendments referred to in this Electronic Consent

Request. In accordance with normal practice, neither the Issuer nor the Trustee expresses any

opinion on the details, effects or merits of the proposed Amendments or the Extraordinary

Resolution. The Trustee has not been involved in the formulation of the proposed Amendments

or the Extraordinary Resolution. The decision as to whether or not the proposed Amendments

should be approved lies with the Holders and no other party, and therefore, the Issuer and the

Trustee recommend that each Holder seeks its own independent legal, financial or other

professional advice, including tax advice, in connection with the proposed Amendments.

Neither the Issuer nor the Trustee is responsible for the accuracy, validity or correctness of the

statements made, and documents referred to, in this Electronic Consent Request.

Upon the consent of Holders of not less than 75 per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of

the Securities outstanding (which consent shall take effect as an Extraordinary Resolution

pursuant to and in accordance with paragraphs 5(i)(iii) and 5(j) (Conduct of Business at

Meetings) of Schedule 3 (Provisions for Meetings of Holders) of the Trust Terms Module), the

Issuer proposes to enter into a deed of release and amendment (the "Deed of Release and

Amendment") to be dated on or about 27 June 2023 (the "Effective Date"), a draft of which

is annexed hereto, which amongst other things, further amends and restates (i) the Pricing

Supplement in respect of the Securities (as amended and restated by the deed of amendment

dated 20 December 2021) as set out within Schedule 1 (Pricing Supplement) of the Trust

Instrument and (ii) an amended and restated version of the Swap Confirmation (the "Amended

and Restated Swap Confirmation") to be dated on or about the Effective Date, the form of

which is set out in the amended and restated Pricing Supplement contained in the Deed of

Release and Amendment, which incorporates certain consequential changes required by the

amendments set out in the Deed of Release and Amendment (the amendments set out in the

Deed of Release and Amendment and the Amended and Restated Swap Confirmation,

together the "Amendments").

The Issuer hereby seeks your consent to the Amendments and your resolution that the Issuer,

and the other parties thereto, should be authorised, empowered, requested and directed to

enter into the Deed of Release and Amendment to effect the Amendments on the Effective

Date.

Further, by voting in favour of this Extraordinary Resolution, you hereby irrevocably waive any

claim that you may have against the Trustee or the Issuer which arises as a result of any loss

or damage which you may suffer or incur as a result of the Trustee or the Issuer following this

direction. You further confirm that you will not seek to hold the Trustee or the Issuer liable for

any such loss or damage and indemnify, exonerate and discharge the Trustee from any and

all liability for which it may have become or may become liable (i) for acting on this

Extraordinary Resolution even though it may subsequently be found that there was a defect in

the passing hereof or that for any reason this Extraordinary Resolution is not valid and binding

and (ii) in respect of any act or omission in connection with this Extraordinary Resolution or its

implementation.

In order to vote in favour of this Extraordinary Resolution, Holders should inform Euroclear

Bank S.A./N.V. ("Euroclear") and Clearstream, Luxembourg ("Clearstream") (via the relevant

custodian) of their vote in favour and instruct Euroclear and Clearstream to notify such consent

and disclose the amount of the Notes it holds to the Principal Paying Agent on behalf of the

Issuer and to block the Notes in its accounts until the Amendments have been made (which is

expected to be no later than the Effective Date). Such notifications/instructions should be made

before 10:00 (London time) on 27 June 2023 in accordance with the usual operating

procedures of Euroclear and Clearstream. Voting will close at 10:00 (London time) on 27 June

2023 or, if earlier, when the requisite consent requirement is reached.

Date of Notice: 20 June 2023





LUMINIS FINANCE PLC

32 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2, Ireland

By:

Director:





ANNEX

Form of Deed of Release and Amendment

[The remainder of this page is left blank intentionally]







Dated 27 June 2023

LUMINIS FINANCE PLC

and

BNY MELLON CORPORATE TRUSTEE SERVICES LIMITED

and

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, LONDON BRANCH

and

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON SA/NV, LUXEMBOURG BRANCH

and

GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL



DEED OF RELEASE AND AMENDMENT

Series 2021-06 USD 25,000,000 Range Accrual Notes due 2050

(ISIN: XS2321650140)



This Deed is made on 27 June 2023 between:

(1) LUMINIS FINANCE PLC, incorporated with limited liability in Ireland with registration

number 635696 and having its registered office at 32 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2 Ireland

in its capacity as Issuer;

(2) BNY MELLON CORPORATE TRUSTEE SERVICES LIMITED of 160 Queen Victoria

Street, London, EC4V 4LA, United Kingdom in its capacity as Trustee;

(3) THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, LONDON BRANCH of 160 Queen Victoria Street,

London, EC4V 4LA, United Kingdom in its capacity as Principal Paying Agent;

(4) THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON SA/NV, LUXEMBOURG BRANCH of Vertigo

Building - Polaris, 2-4 rue Eugène Ruppert, L-2453, Luxembourg in its capacities as

Custodian, Registrar, Authentication Agent and Transfer Agent; and

(5) GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL of Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A

4AU, United Kingdom in its capacities as Calculation Agent, Dealer, Selling Agent, Swap

Counterparty and Vendor,



all parties together, referred to as the "Parties" and relating to the Series 2021-06 USD 25,000,000

Range Accrual Notes due 2050 (the "Notes"). The amended terms of the Notes are as set out in

Schedule C (Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement) to this Deed.



Whereas:

(A) The Issuer has established its Limited Recourse Securities Programme (the "Programme")

for the issue of secured notes;

(B) Pursuant to a trust instrument entered into between the Issuer and, inter alios, the Trustee

dated 31 March 2021 (the "Original Trust Instrument") the Issuer constituted and issued

the Notes on the terms set out in the Original Trust Instrument;

(C) Pursuant to a deed of amendment entered into between the Issuer and, inter alios, the

Trustee dated 20 December 2021 (the "Deed of Amendment"), the Trust Instrument was

amended and the Pricing Supplement scheduled to the Original Trust Instrument was

amended and restated (the Original Trust Instrument as so amended and restated, the

"Trust Instrument");

(D) The Trustee, acting with Holder Consent, has agreed with the Issuer to the Asset Exchange

and Amendments set out in this Deed; and

(E) The Parties have resolved to enter into this Deed of Release and Amendment for the

purposes set out below.



It is agreed as follows:

1 Interpretation

1.1 Definitions: Terms defined in this Deed have the meanings given to them in the Trust

Instrument (which incorporates by reference the General Definitions Module dated 1

March 2021 (the "General Definitions")). In addition, the provisions of the General

Definitions relating to construction of certain references shall apply to this Deed as if

set out herein.

1.2 Additional Definitions: For the purposes of this Deed:

"Asset Exchange and Amendments" means the action and steps contemplated by Clause

2.1 (Asset Exchange and Amendments) and any other action necessary in order to give

effect thereto.

"Effective Date" means 27 June 2023.

"Electronic Consent Request" means a notice delivered by the Issuer through Euroclear

and Clearstream to the relevant accountholders, substantially in the form set out in Schedule

A (Form of Electronic Consent Request) hereto, in which the Issuer requests Holder

Consent.

"Holder Consent" means the Holders representing at least 75 per cent. of the aggregate

principal amount of the Notes outstanding consenting to the Asset Exchange and

Amendments which shall take effect as an Extraordinary Resolution pursuant to and in

accordance with paragraphs 5(i)(iii) and 5(j) (Conduct of Business at Meetings) of Schedule

3 (Provisions for Meetings of Holders) of the Trust Terms Module, and have accordingly

authorised, empowered, requested, directed, indemnified, exonerated and discharged the

Trustee to enter into this Deed.

"Holder Notification" means a notice notifying the Holders of the Asset Exchange and

Amendments, substantially in the form set out in Schedule B (Form of Holder Notification).

"Initial Charged Asset 1" has the meaning given to it in the Amended and Restated Pricing

Supplement.

"Initial Charged Asset 2" has the meaning given to it in the Amended and Restated Pricing

Supplement.

1.3 Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999: A person who is not a party to this

Deed has no right under the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999 to enforce

any term of this Deed.



2 Asset Exchange and Amendments

2.1 Asset Exchange and Amendments: With effect from the Effective Date, the Parties

agree that:

2.1.1 the Pricing Supplement in respect of the Notes set out within Schedule 1 of the Trust

Instrument as amended and restated by the Deed of Amendment shall be further

amended and restated in the form set out in Schedule C (Amended and Restated

Pricing Supplement) hereto (the "Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement");

2.1.2 the Initial Charged Asset 1 will be released from the security constituted by the Trust

Instrument and the Luxembourg Pledge (without recourse to, or representation or

warranty by, the Trustee) and, in exchange therefor, the Initial Charged Asset 2 shall

become charged and pledged under, respectively, the Trust Instrument and the

Luxembourg Pledge and accordingly shall constitute the Initial Charged Assets in

relation to the Notes; and

2.1.3 the Swap Agreement in relation to the Notes as modified and supplemented to the

extent set out in the Pricing Supplement including by the Interest Rate Swap

Confirmation appended in Part D (Swap Agreement Confirmation Terms) to the

Pricing Supplement shall be amended and restated in the form set out in the

Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement including by the Interest Rate Swap Confirmation appended in Part D (Swap Agreement Confirmation Terms) to the

Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement.

2.2 Effect: The various steps contemplated by Clause 2.1 (Asset Exchange and

Amendments) shall take effect on the Effective Date and the Trust Instrument shall,

from the date of this Deed, be construed accordingly. Except as provided herein, the

Trust Instrument remains in full force and effect and the Asset Exchange and

Amendments do not affect any of the rights or obligations that have arisen from the

Trust Instrument prior to the date of this Deed.

2.3 Holder Notification: The Principal Paying Agent is hereby instructed by the Issuer to

notify the Holders of the Asset Exchange and Amendments by delivering the Holder

Notification in accordance with Condition 15 (Notices).

2.4 Registered Global Security: The Registrar shall, on behalf of the Issuer, attach the

Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement to a copy of the signed master Registered

Global Security in place of the Pricing Supplement.



3 Settlement

3.1 The Issuer shall procure that, and hereby instructs the Custodian that, the settlement

of the purchase of the Initial Charged Asset 2 from the Vendor and the delivery of the

Initial Charged Asset 1 to the Vendor is effected on behalf of the Issuer pursuant to,

and in accordance with, the terms set out in this Clause 3 (as may be amended and/or

supplemented by the Dealer and/or the Vendor, as applicable) (the "Settlement

Instructions"), notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the Sale Agreement:



Purchase of Initial Charged Asset 2

(i) Delivery of Initial Charged Asset 2 to the Custodian on behalf of the Issuer:

ISIN: US46513JB593

Trade Date in respect of the restructuring: 06 June 2023

Settlement Date: 27 June 2023

Currency: United States Dollar ("USD")

Notional Amount: USD 31,500,000

Transfer from: EC 94589

Transfer to: 27017

Transfer Basis: Delivery Free of Payment

(ii) Delivery of Initial Charged Asset 1 to the Vendor by the Custodian on behalf of the Issuer:

ISIN: US46513JB429

Trade Date in respect of the restructuring: 06 June 2023

Settlement Date: 27 June 2023

Currency: USD

Notional Amount: USD 31,500,000

Transfer from: 27017

Transfer to: EC 94589

Transfer Basis: Delivery Free of Payment

3.2 Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the Sale Agreement, the consideration for

the Initial Charged Asset 2 payable on the Settlement Date will be satisfied by the

delivery by the Custodian on behalf of the Issuer of USD 31,500,000 principal amount

of Initial Charged Asset 1 as described in the Settlement Instructions.

3.3 The Trustee hereby authorises and the Custodian hereby agrees to the Issuer's

instruction that the purchase of the Initial Charged Asset 2 from the Vendor and the

delivery of the Initial Charged Asset 1 to the Vendor is effected on behalf of the Issuer

pursuant to, and in accordance with, the Settlement Instructions and Clause 3.2

above.

3.4 The Issuer hereby instructs the Trustee to agree to the Asset Exchange and

Amendments and to give the authorisation to the Custodian referred to in Clause 3.3.



4 Consent

4.1 Holder Consent: The Issuer has delivered, on or prior to the date hereof, the

Electronic Consent Request requesting Holder Consent and has received the

requisite responses to authorise the Asset Exchange and Amendments.

4.2 Consent of the Trustee: Having considered the Holder Consent received, the

Trustee hereby agrees to the Asset Exchange and Amendments on the basis that the

Trustee has received the approval of an Extraordinary Resolution and the consent of

the Swap Counterparty referred to in Clause 4.4.

4.3 Acknowledgement of other Parties: The other Parties acknowledge (i) the Asset

Exchange and Amendments and (ii) that the Trustee enters into this Deed with the

approval of an Extraordinary Resolution.

4.4 Consent of the Swap Counterparty: Having considered the Holder Consent

received, the Swap Counterparty hereby confirms it consents to the Asset Exchange

and Amendments on the basis that the Trustee has received the approval of an

Extraordinary Resolution.

4.5 Confirmation of security: The Issuer acknowledges and confirms that, with effect

from the Effective Date, the Initial Charged Asset 2 shall become the Initial Charged

Asset subject to the security created by the Trust Instrument and the Luxembourg

Pledge and, without prejudice to such confirmation but for the avoidance of doubt,

hereby also charges and pledges the Initial Charged Asset 2 pursuant to this Deed.



5 Entry into the Deed

The Issuer instructs the Custodian, Registrar, Transfer Agent, Authentication Agent, Trustee

and Principal Paying Agent, to enter into this Deed.



6 Limited Recourse and Non-Petition

6.1 Each of the parties to this Deed shall have recourse in respect of any claim only to the

Secured Property, subject always to the security created by and the provisions of the Trust

Instrument (as amended). Subject to the Trustee (or any Holder) having realised and/or

enforced, as applicable, the Secured Property, such party shall not be entitled to take any

further steps against the Issuer to recover any further sums once the Secured Property and

the proceeds of realisation and/or realisation thereof, as applicable, have been exhausted

for whatever reason and the right to claim in respect of such sums shall be extinguished in

full and no debt shall be owed by the Issuer in respect thereof.

6.2 No party shall be entitled to exercise any right of set-off, lien, consolidation of accounts or

other similar rights arising by operation of law against any person entitled to receive any

payment or delivery under the Notes or against the Secured Property in respect of any other

Series of Securities issued by the Issuer or any other assets of the Issuer (and each such

party hereby waives all such rights) or to bring, institute or join with any other person in

bringing, instituting or joining any administration, bankruptcy, insolvency, liquidation,

winding-up or other similar actions of the Issuer.

6.3 The obligations of the Issuer under the Trust Instrument (as amended) are solely the

corporate obligations of the Issuer. No recourse for payment of any obligation of the Issuer

shall be had against any stockholder, employee, officer, director, affiliate, incorporator,

manager or member of the Issuer.

6.4 The provisions of this Clause 6 prevail over all other provisions included herein and shall

survive the termination of the Trust Instrument (as amended).



7 Miscellaneous

7.1 Variation: No variation of this Deed shall be effective unless in writing and signed by,

or on behalf of, each party.

7.2 Waiver: No failure to exercise, nor any delay in exercising, any right, power or remedy

under this Deed or by law shall operate as a waiver, nor shall any single or partial

exercise of any right or remedy prevent any further or other exercise or the exercise

of any other right or remedy. The rights and remedies provided in this Deed are

cumulative and not exclusive of any rights or remedies (provided by law or otherwise).

Any waiver of any breach of this Deed shall not be deemed to be a waiver of any

subsequent breach.

7.3 Partial Invalidity: If at any time any provision of this Deed is or becomes illegal, invalid

or unenforceable in any respect under any law of any jurisdiction, neither the legality,

validity or enforceability of the remaining provisions nor the legality, validity or

enforceability of such provision under the law of any other jurisdiction will, in any way,

be affected or impaired.

7.4 Counterparts: This Deed may be executed in counterparts which, when taken

together, shall constitute one and the same instrument.



8 Governing Law and Jurisdiction

8.1 Governing Law: This Deed and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in

connection with it are governed by, and shall be construed in accordance with, English

law.

8.2 Jurisdiction: The courts of England are to have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any

disputes that may arise out of or in connection with this Deed and accordingly any

legal action or proceedings arising out of or in connection with this Deed

("Proceedings") may be brought in such courts. The Issuer irrevocably submits to the

jurisdiction of such courts and waives any objection to Proceedings in such courts

whether on the ground of venue or on the ground that the Proceedings have been

brought in an inconvenient forum. This Clause 8.2 is made for the benefit of each of

the parties other than the Issuer and shall not affect the right of any of them to take

Proceedings in any other court of competent jurisdiction nor shall the taking of

Proceedings in one or more jurisdictions preclude the taking of Proceedings in any

other jurisdiction (whether concurrently or not).

This deed of release and amendment is executed as a deed and delivered by the Issuer and the

Trustee, the Principal Paying Agent, the Transfer Agent, Authentication Agent the Custodian and

the Registrar and executed as a contract under hand by the Dealer, the Calculation Agent, the

Selling Agent, the Vendor and the Swap Counterparty in the manner described therein on the date

stated at the beginning of this Deed.



The Issuer

EXECUTED and DELIVERED as a DEED by )

a duly appointed attorney for and on behalf of

LUMINIS FINANCE PLC



Attorney

in the presence of:

Signature of Witness

Name of Witness

Address of Witness



The Trustee

EXECUTED as a DEED by

BNY MELLON CORPORATE TRUSTEE

SERVICES LIMITED



Acting by two Directors

Director

Director





The Dealer, Calculation Agent, Selling Agent, Vendor and Swap Counterparty

EXECUTED as a contract under hand for and on

behalf of

GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL

By:



The Principal Paying Agent

EXECUTED as a DEED for and on behalf of )

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, LONDON

BRANCH



By:



The Custodian, Registrar, Authentication Agent

and Transfer Agent



EXECUTED as a DEED for and on behalf of )

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON SA/NV,

LUXEMBOURG BRANCH

By:





Schedule A to the Deed of Release and Amendment

Form of Electronic Consent Request

[The remainder of this page is intentionally left blank]



ELECTRONIC CONSENT REQUEST

LUMINIS FINANCE PLC (the "Issuer")

Series 2021-06 USD 25,000,000 Range Accrual Notes due 2050 (ISIN: XS2321650140)

issued pursuant to its Limited Recourse Securities Programme



IMPORTANT NOTICE TO HOLDERS

Capitalised terms used herein and not specifically defined will bear the same meanings as in

the Deed of Release and Amendment (as defined below).

The Issuer proposes to the Holders the Amendments referred to in this Electronic Consent

Request. In accordance with normal practice, neither the Issuer nor the Trustee expresses any

opinion on the details, effects or merits of the proposed Amendments or the Extraordinary

Resolution. The Trustee has not been involved in the formulation of the proposed Amendments

or the Extraordinary Resolution. The decision as to whether or not the proposed Amendments

should be approved lies with the Holders and no other party, and therefore, the Issuer and the

Trustee recommend that each Holder seeks its own independent legal, financial or other

professional advice, including tax advice, in connection with the proposed Amendments.

Neither the Issuer nor the Trustee is responsible for the accuracy, validity or correctness of the

statements made, and documents referred to, in this Electronic Consent Request.

Upon the consent of Holders of not less than 75 per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of

the Securities outstanding (which consent shall take effect as an Extraordinary Resolution

pursuant to and in accordance with paragraphs 5(i)(iii) and 5(j) (Conduct of Business at

Meetings) of Schedule 3 (Provisions for Meetings of Holders) of the Trust Terms Module), the

Issuer proposes to enter into a deed of release and amendment (the "Deed of Release and

Amendment") to be dated on or about 27 June 2023 (the "Effective Date"), a draft of which

is annexed hereto, which amongst other things, further amends and restates (i) the Pricing

Supplement in respect of the Securities (as amended and restated by the deed of amendment

dated 20 December 2021) as set out within Schedule 1 (Pricing Supplement) of the Trust

Instrument and (ii) an amended and restated version of the Swap Confirmation (the "Amended

and Restated Swap Confirmation") to be dated on or about the Effective Date, the form of

which is set out in the amended and restated Pricing Supplement contained in the Deed of

Release and Amendment, which incorporates certain consequential changes required by the

amendments set out in the Deed of Release and Amendment (the amendments set out in the

Deed of Release and Amendment and the Amended and Restated Swap Confirmation,

together the "Amendments").

The Issuer hereby seeks your consent to the Amendments and your resolution that the Issuer,

and the other parties thereto, should be authorised, empowered, requested and directed to

enter into the Deed of Release and Amendment to effect the Amendments on the Effective

Date.

Further, by voting in favour of this Extraordinary Resolution, you hereby irrevocably waive any

claim that you may have against the Trustee or the Issuer which arises as a result of any loss

or damage which you may suffer or incur as a result of the Trustee or the Issuer following this

direction. You further confirm that you will not seek to hold the Trustee or the Issuer liable for

any such loss or damage and indemnify, exonerate and discharge the Trustee from any and

all liability for which it may have become or may become liable (i) for acting on this

Extraordinary Resolution even though it may subsequently be found that there was a defect in

the passing hereof or that for any reason this Extraordinary Resolution is not valid and binding

and (ii) in respect of any act or omission in connection with this Extraordinary Resolution or its

implementation.

In order to vote in favour of this Extraordinary Resolution, Holders should inform Euroclear

Bank S.A./N.V. ("Euroclear") and Clearstream, Luxembourg ("Clearstream") (via the relevant

custodian) of their vote in favour and instruct Euroclear and Clearstream to notify such consent

and disclose the amount of the Notes it holds to the Principal Paying Agent on behalf of the

Issuer and to block the Notes in its accounts until the Amendments have been made (which is

expected to be no later than the Effective Date). Such notifications/instructions should be made

before 10:00 (London time) on 27 June 2023 in accordance with the usual operating

procedures of Euroclear and Clearstream. Voting will close at 10:00 (London time) on 27 June

2023 or, if earlier, when the requisite consent requirement is reached.

Date of Notice: 20 June 2023



LUMINIS FINANCE PLC

32 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2, Ireland

By:

Director:





ANNEX

Form of Deed of Release and Amendment

[The remainder of this page is left blank intentionally]



Schedule B to the Deed of Release and Amendment

Form of Holder Notification

[The remainder of this page is intentionally left blank]



Holder Notification

LUMINIS FINANCE PLC (the "Issuer")

Series 2021-06 USD 25,000,000 Range Accrual Notes due 2120 (ISIN:

XS2321650140)

issued pursuant to its Limited Recourse Securities Programme

27 June 2023

To: The Holders in respect of Series 2021-06

Copy: The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch

(in its capacity as Principal Paying Agent)



Notice of passing of Extraordinary Resolution and amendment (the "Notice of

Amendment") of the Pricing Supplement set out in the Trust Instrument relating to

the Series 2021-06 USD 25,000,000 Range Accrual Notes due 2050 (ISIN:

XS2321650140)

Pursuant to a trust instrument dated 31 March 2021 between the Issuer and, inter alios,

the Trustee (the "Trust Instrument") as amended by the deed of amendment (the "Deed

of Amendment") dated 20 December 2021, the Issuer has constituted and issued its

Series 2021-06 USD 25,000,000 Range Accrual Notes due 2050 (ISIN: XS2321650140)

(the "Notes") on the terms set out in the Trust Instrument. In connection with the Notes, the

Issuer entered into a swap confirmation (the "Swap Confirmation") with the Swap

Counterparty on 20 December 2021.

Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used but not defined in this Notice of

Amendment shall have the meanings given to them in the Trust Instrument (which

incorporates by reference the General Definitions Module, March 2021 Edition dated 1

March 2021), save to the extent supplemented or modified herein.

Pursuant to a deed of release and amendment entered into between the Issuer and,

amongst others, the Trustee dated 27 June 2023 (the "Deed of Release and

Amendment"), the Pricing Supplement (as amended and restated) set out within Schedule

1 (Pricing Supplement) of the Trust Instrument has been further amended and restated in

the form set out in Schedule 1 (Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement) hereto (the

"Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement"), with effect from 27 June 2023 (the

"Effective Date").

On the Effective Date, the Initial Charged Asset 1 (as defined in the Amended and Restated

Pricing Supplement) will be released from the security constituted by the Trust Instrument

and the Luxembourg Pledge and, in exchange therefor, the Initial Charged Asset 2 (as

defined in the Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement) shall become charged and

pledged under, respectively, the Trust Instrument and the Luxembourg Pledge and

accordingly shall constitute the Initial Charged Asset (as defined in the Amended and

Restated Pricing Supplement) in relation to the Notes.

2

Pursuant to an amended and restated version of the Swap Confirmation made between

the Issuer and the Swap Counterparty dated 27 June 2023 (the "Amended and Restated

Swap Confirmation"), the Swap Confirmation has been amended and restated in the form

set out in the Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement to incorporate certain

consequential changes required by the amendments set out in the Deed of Release and

Amendment, with effect from the Effective Date.

The Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement was approved by an Extraordinary

Resolution pursuant to and in accordance with paragraphs 5(i)(iii) and 5(j) (Conduct of

Business at Meetings) of Schedule 3 (Provisions for Meetings of Holders) of the Master

Trust Terms.

The Issuer hereby notifies the Holders of the Notes of the passing of the Extraordinary

Resolution and that the Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement have been effected,

having been agreed to by the Trustee following approval of such Extraordinary Resolution.



LUMINIS FINANCE PLC

32 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2, Ireland

By:

Director:



Schedule 1

Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement

[This page is left blank intentionally]



Schedule C to the Deed of Release and Amendment

Amended and Restated Pricing Supplement

[The remainder of this page is intentionally left blank]



AMENDED AND RESTATED PRICING SUPPLEMENT

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Securities are not intended to be

offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to

any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a

person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive

2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU (as

amended or superseded, the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as

a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as

defined in Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129 (as amended) (the "Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently no key

information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation")

for offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been

prepared and therefore offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to any retail

investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Securities are not intended to be offered,

sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail

investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or

more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part

of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); (ii) a customer within

the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement

Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8)

of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or

(iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic

law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No

1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering

or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared

and therefore offering or selling the Securities or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the

UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

EEA MiFID II product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for

the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the

Securities has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Securities is eligible counterparties and

professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II") MiFID II; and

(ii) all channels for distribution of the Securities to eligible counterparties and professional clients are

appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Securities (a "distributor")

should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to

MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Securities (by either

adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution

channels.

UK MIFIR product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the

purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the

Securities has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Securities is only eligible counterparties,

as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS"), and professional clients, as

defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union

(Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Securities to eligible

counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or

recommending the Securities (for the purposes of this paragraph, a "distributor") should take into

consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA

Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance

Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Securities (by either

adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution

channels.



31 March 2021 (as amended and restated

on 20 December 2021 and 27 June 2023)

LUMINIS FINANCE PLC

(a public limited company incorporated in Ireland with registration number 635696)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): 54930067RSRCM166RP48

(the "Issuer")

PRICING SUPPLEMENT

Issue of USD 25,000,000

Series 2021-06 USD 25,000,000 Range Accrual Notes due 2120

under the Limited Recourse Securities Programme

PART A

CONTRACTUAL TERMS



The Securities have the terms as set out in this pricing supplement (the "Pricing Supplement"), which will

complete the Registered Securities Base Conditions Module, March 2021 Edition (the "Registered Securities

Base Conditions Module") and the General Definitions Module, March 2021 Edition (the "General

Definitions Module") (together, the "Conditions").

The Registered Securities Base Conditions Module and the General Definitions Module are set out in the Base

Prospectus dated 16 November 2020 as supplemented by the Base Prospectus Supplement Dated 03 March

2021 (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Pricing Supplement in Securities described

herein and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer

of the Securities is only available on the basis of the combination of this Pricing Supplement, the Registered

Securities Base Conditions Module and the General Definitions Module and the Base Prospectus. The Base

Prospectus is available for viewing at www.ise.ie and during normal business hours copies may be obtained

from the Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch, 160 Queen Victoria Street, London, EC4V 4LA, United

Kingdom or may be provided by email to such holder requesting copies of such document, subject to the

Principal Paying Agent being supplied by the Issuer with copies of such document.

The purchase of Securities involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have the

knowledge and experience in financial and business matters necessary to enable them to evaluate the

risks and the merits of an investment in the Securities. Before making an investment decision,

prospective purchasers of Securities should ensure that they understand the nature of the Securities and

the extent of their exposure to risks and that they consider carefully, in the light of their own financial

circumstances, financial condition and investment objectives, all the information set forth in the Base

Prospectus (including "Risk Factors" on pages 26 to 69 of the Base Prospectus) and this Pricing

Supplement.

1. Issuer: LUMINIS Finance Plc

2. Name of compartment: Not Applicable

3. (a) Series Number: 2021-06



(b) Class Number: Not Applicable

(c) Tranche Number: 1

(d) Date on which the Securities will be

consolidated and form a single

Series:

Not Applicable

4. Type of Securities: Notes

5. Currency of Issue: United States Dollar ("USD")

6. Aggregate Nominal Amount:

(a) Series: USD 25,000,000

(b) Class: Not Applicable

(c) Tranche: USD 25,000,000

7. Issue Price: 100 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

8. (a) Specified Denomination(s): USD 100,000

(2) Calculation Amount: USD 100,000

9. (a) Issue Date: 31 March 2021

(b) Interest Commencement Date (if

different from Issue Date):

Not Applicable

(c) Trade Date 12 March 2021

10. Maturity Date: The date falling two Business Days following the

scheduled maturity date of the Initial Charged

Assets.

11. Type of Securities: Fixed Rate Securities and as further determined in

accordance with Part C (Further Interest

Provisions).

12. Interest Basis:

(i) As set out in Part C (Further Interest

Provisions); and

(ii) 4.50 per cent. per annum. Fixed Rate Securities

bearing interest in an amount in USD as set out

in item 20 (Fixed Rate Security Provisions).

13. Change of Interest Basis: As set out in Part C (Further Interest Provisions) and

item 20 (Fixed Rate Security Provisions) below.

14. Redemption/Payment Basis: As set out in item 27 (Final Redemption Amount)

below.

15. Put/Call Options: Not Applicable

16. Status of the Securities: Secured limited recourse obligations of the Issuer

17. Method of distribution: Non-syndicated

18. Instructing Creditor: Not Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

19. Interest Provisions: Applicable

(a) Interest Payment Date(s): (i) With respect to the First Interest Provisions as set

out in Part C (Further Interest Provisions): 5 July

in each year, commencing on and including 5

July 2021 and ending on and including 5 July

2023, subject to adjustment in accordance with

the Business Day Convention (the "First

Interest Period");

(ii) With respect to the Second Interest Provisions as

set out in Part C (Further Interest Provisions): 5

April in each year, commencing on and including

5 April 2024 and ending on and including 5 April

2057, subject to adjustment in accordance with

the Business Day Convention (the "Second

Interest Period"); and

(iii) With respect to the Fixed Rate Security

Provisions as set out in item 20 (Fixed Rate

Security Provisions): 5 April and 5 October in

each year, commencing on and including 5

October 2057 up to and including the Maturity

Date, subject to adjustment in accordance with

the Business Day Convention (the "Third

Interest Period").

(b) Interest Period End Date(s): The Interest Commencement Date and each Interest

Payment Date, not adjusted.

(c) Interest Period(s): As per the General Definitions Module.

(d) Business Day Convention: Modified Following Business Day Convention

(e) Additional Business Centre(s): New York, TARGET and London

(f) Day Count Fraction: 30/360

(g) Principal Determination Date: Not Applicable

(h) Interest Calculation Date: Not Applicable

20. Fixed Rate Security Provisions: Applicable, as described in item 19(a)(iii) above.

(a) Rate(s) of Interest: 4.50 per cent. per annum payable in arrear on each

Interest Payment Date.

(b) Fixed Coupon Amount(s): Not Applicable

(c) Broken Amount(s): Not Applicable

(d) Determination Date(s): Not Applicable

21. Floating Rate Security Provisions: Not Applicable

22. Interest Rate Payout Securities: Not Applicable

23. Zero Coupon Security Provisions: Not Applicable

24. FX Linked Securities: Not Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

25. Issuer Call: Not Applicable

26. Investor Put: Not Applicable

27. Final Redemption Amount: In respect of each Security, an amount in USD equal

to 126.00 per cent. of the Specified Denomination.

28. Early Redemption Amount and/or the

method of calculating the same (if

required):

As per the definition of Early Redemption Amount

in the General Definitions Module.

29. Instalment Securities: Not Applicable

30. Physical Delivery Securities: Applicable

(a) Type of Physical Delivery

Securities:

(b) Asset Amount:

Early Redemption Physical Delivery Securities: Not

Applicable

Maturity Redemption Physical Delivery Securities:

Not Applicable

Optional Early Redemption Physical Delivery

Securities: Applicable

Election Cut-Off Date: 5 Business Days following

the Realisation Period End Date.

As per the definition of Asset Amount in the General

Definitions Module.

(c) Cut-Off Date: The Election Cut-Off Date.

(d) Cash Settlement Price: As per the definition of Cash Settlement Price in the

General Definitions Module.

(e) Delivery provisions for Asset

Amount (including details of who is

Not Applicable



to make such delivery) if different

from Conditions:

31. Optional Potential General Adjustment

Events:

(a) Initial Charged Assets Amendment

Event:

Not Applicable

(b) Euro Dissolution Event: Applicable

(c) Margin Shortfall Event: Not Applicable

(d) MTM Trigger Event: Not Applicable

32. Optional Early Redemption Events relating

to Initial Charged Assets:

(a) Initial Charged Assets Non-

Repayment Event:

Not Applicable

(b) Initial Charged Assets Non-

Delivery Event:

Applicable

33. Optional Early Redemption Events relating

to Swap Agreement and/or Repo

Agreements:

Not Applicable

34. Optional Early Redemption Events relating

to programme parties:

(a) Arranger Insolvency Event: Applicable

(b) Custodian/Principal Paying Agent

Event: Applicable

35. Optional Early Redemption Events relating

to regulatory changes:

(a) Illegality Event: Applicable

(b) Change in Law Event: Applicable, provided that definition of "Change in

Law Event" as set out in the General Definitions

Module shall be amended to read as follows:

""Change in Law Event" means that, on or after the

Issue Date of the Securities, due to:

(a) the implementation of, adoption of or any

change in any applicable law, regulation or rule,

(including, without limitation, any tax law

(including FATCA and the Cayman FATCA

Legislation), the Dodd-Frank Act, EMIR or any

similar, related or analogous law, regulation, rule,);

(b) the promulgation of or any change in any

applicable law, regulation or rule, by any court,

tribunal, governmental or regulatory authority with

competent jurisdiction (including any action taken

by a taxing authority);

(c) the adoption of any formal regulatory

technical standards, further regulations, official

guidance or official rules or procedures with respect

to the Dodd-Frank Act and EMIR; or

(d) the cumulative effect of the adoption of or

any change in any applicable law,

the Calculation Agent determines, acting in good

faith and in a commercially reasonable manner that:

(a) the Issuer will incur a materially increased

cost in performing its obligations under the

Securities (including maintaining any Transaction

Document);

(b) the Swap Counterparty (if any) or the Repo

Counterparty (if any) will incur a materially

increased cost or compliance burden or faces a

material restriction on performing its obligations

under the Swap Agreement (including any Credit

Support Annex) (if any) or the Repo Agreement (if

any);

(c) any transaction under a Swap Agreement

must be cleared through a central clearing

counterparty or either party to a transaction under a

Swap Agreement is required to provide collateral or

any form of initial or variation margin to the other in

respect of such transaction, beyond what was

contemplated as of the Issue Date.".

(c) Regulatory Treatment Event: Applicable

(d) Swap Regulatory Treatment Event: Applicable, provided that the definition of "Swap

Regulatory Treatment Event" as set out in the

General Definitions Module shall be amended to

read as follows:

""Swap Regulatory Treatment Event" means that,

as a result of:

(a) an implementation or adoption of, or change

in, law, regulation, interpretation, action or response

of a regulatory authority;

(b) the promulgation of, or any interpretation by

any Governmental Authority of, any relevant law or

regulation; or

(c) the public statement or action by, or

response of, any Governmental Authority or any

official or representative of any Governmental

Authority acting in an official capacity,

in each case at any time after the Trade Date:

(1) there is a reasonable likelihood of it

becoming unlawful; or

(2) it is or there is a reasonable likelihood of it

becoming unduly onerous, impracticable or

impossible,

for the Swap Counterparty or the Repo Counterparty

to perform any duties in respect of or in connection

with the Instruments or any Transaction Document.

For the purpose of this definition, the reference to

"unduly onerous, impossible or impractical" shall

include, without limitation, circumstances in which

the Swap Counterparty or the Repo Counterparty

would or may suffer a material increase in costs

and/or less favourable regulatory, accounting or Tax

treatment in connection with the Securities or any

Transaction Documents.in limb (c) delete "or

private" such that the reference is made to "public

statement or action" only.".

(e) Euro Dissolution Event: Applicable

36. Optional Early Redemption Events relating

to taxation:

(a) Adjusted Adverse Tax Event: Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO SECURITY

37. Initial Charged Assets: Applicable.

The Initial Charged Assets shall comprise:

(i) as at the Issue Date USD 31,500,000 in principal

amount of an issue of the State of Israel of senior,

unsecured bonds (ISIN: US46513JB429) (the

"Initial Charged Asset 1"); and

(ii) as at 27 June 2023 (the "Restructure Effective

Date") USD 31,500,000 in principal amount of

an issue of the State of Israel of senior unsecured

bonds (ISIN: US46513JB593) (the "Initial

Charged Asset 2"),

each as further identified below. For the

avoidance of doubt, following the Restructure

Effective Date, Initial Charged Asset 1 will no

longer form part of the Initial Charged Assets.

Initial Charged Asset 1 issuer: The State of Israel

Legal nature: Bonds

Status: Senior, unsecured

Governing law: New York law

Regulated market (or equivalent) on which issuer is

admitted to trading: Berlin Stock Exchange,

Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, Frankfurt Stock

Exchange, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Munich

StockExchange, Stuttgart

Borrowed Money Obligation: Not Applicable

Callable Charged Assets: Not Applicable

Initial Charged Assets Repudiation/Moratorium:

Applicable

Initial Charged Assets Governmental Intervention:

Not Applicable

ISIN: US46513JB429

Coupon: 3.875 per cent

Maturity: 3 July 2050

Initial Charged Asset 2 issuer: The State of Israel

Legal nature: Bonds

Status: Senior, unsecured

Governing law: New York law

Regulated market (or equivalent) on which issuer is

admitted to trading: Berlin Stock Exchange,

Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, Frankfurt Stock

Exchange, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Munich

StockExchange, Stuttgart

Borrowed Money Obligation: Not Applicable

Callable Charged Assets: Not Applicable

Initial Charged Assets Repudiation/Moratorium:

Applicable

Initial Charged Assets Governmental Intervention:

Not Applicable

ISIN: US46513JB593

Coupon: 4.50 per cent. per annum.

Maturity: 3 April 2120

(a) Amount of the Initial Charged

Assets:

(i) In respect of Initial Charged Asset 1: USD

31,500,000; and

(ii) In respect of Initial Charged Asset 2: USD

31,500,000.

(b) Price:

(i) In respect of Initial Charged Asset 1: USD

34,360,344.37.

(ii) In respect of Initial Charged Asset 2: USD

25,578,000.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the Sale

Agreement, (i) the consideration for the Initial

Charged Asset 1 payable on the Issue Date was the

Issue Price of the Notes plus the entry into the Swap

Agreement by the Issuer and (ii) the consideration

for the Initial Charged Asset 2, payable on the

Restructure Effective Date, will be satisfied by

delivery by the Custodian, on behalf of the Issuer of

USD 31,500,000 in principal amount of Initial

Charged Asset 1.

(c) Initial Delivery Cut-Off Date: As per the General Definitions Module

(d) Realisation Period End Date: Five (5) Business Days

(e) Realisation Cut-Off Date: Twenty (20) Business Days

(f) Self Purchase:

Applicable

38. Substitution of Charged Assets:

(a) At the direction of the Counterparty

or Repo Counterparty pursuant to

Condition 4.5(a) (Charged Asset

Substitution):

Not Applicable

(b) At the direction of a Requesting

Holder pursuant to Condition 4.5(b)

(Charged Asset Substitution):

Not Applicable

(c) Notice Period: Not Applicable

(d) Basis on which Substitution is to be

made:

Not Applicable

39. Swap Agreements:

(a) Swap Agreement(s): A 2002 ISDA Master Agreement and Schedule

thereto (in the form of the Swap Schedule Terms

Module, November 2020 Edition), as supplemented

by a confirmation with an effective date of 31 March

2021 comprising a swap transaction (the "Swap

Transaction") between the Issuer and the Swap

Counterparty (together, the "Swap Agreement").

(b) Swap Counterparty: Goldman Sachs International

(c) Swap Agreement Confirmation

Terms:

Transaction Type:

Interest Rate Swap

See Part D

(d) Credit Support Annex: Applicable

Two Way

(e) Credit Support Annex - Terms: See Part E

(f) Net Settlement: Applicable

(g) Eligible Transferee Credit Rating: Not Applicable

(h) Collateral Redelivery: Applicable

40. Repo Agreements: Not Applicable

(a) Repo Counterparty: Not Applicable

(b) Net Settlement: Not Applicable

(c) Repo Agreement - Confirmation

Terms:

Not Applicable

(d) Eligible Transferee Credit Rating: Not Applicable

(e) Collateral Redelivery: Not Applicable

41. Custodian Account details:

Pledged Accounts:

Securities Account No. 953274 (LUMINIS Finance

Plc 2021-06) linked to Euroclear 27017 or such other

account as may be advised by the Custodian from

time to time.

Linked to CAD Cash Account No. 953275 1240

Linked EUR Cash Account No. 9532759780

Linked GBP Cash Account No. 9532758260

Linked JPY Cash Account No. 9532753920

Linked USD Cash Account No. 9532758400

Linked CHF Cash Account No. 9532757560

or such other account(s) as may be advised by the

Custodian from time to time.

42. Swap Counterparty Account details:

43. Additional Charging Document:

USD

Reference: Luminis Finance PLC 2021-06

Intermediary Details:

ROUTING CODE: CITIUS33

NAME: CITIBANK N.A.

LOCATION: NEW YORK

Final Beneficiary Details

ROUTING CODE: GSILGB2X

NAME: GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL

LOCATION: 40616408

Bank-to-Bank Information

ABA: 021000089

Not Applicable

44. FX Linked Securities: Not Applicable

45. Credit Linked Securities: Not Applicable

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE SECURITIES

46. Non-Representative Trigger Event: Applicable

47. Whether the Issuer is able to purchase any

of the Securities pursuant to Condition 9

(Purchase):

Yes

48. Form of Securities:

(a) Form: Registered Securities: Global Security (USD

25,000,000 outstanding principal amount) registered

in the name of a nominee for a common depositary

for Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg

exchangeable for Definitive Securities upon an

Exchange Event

(b) New Global Note: No

49. Additional Financial Centre(s) or other

special provisions relating to Payment Days:

London and TARGET (in addition to New York).

50. Talons for future Coupons or Receipts to be

attached to Definitive Securities:

Yes, as the Securities have more than 27 coupon

payments, Talons may be required if, on exchange

into definitive form, more than 27 coupon payments

are still to be made.

51. Details relating to Partly Paid Securities:

amount of each payment comprising the

Issue Price and date on which each payment

is to be made and consequences (if any) of

failure to pay, including any rights of the

Issuer to forfeit the Securities and interest

due on late payment:

Not Applicable

AGENTS AND OTHER PARTIES AND DISTRIBUTION

52. Arranger: Goldman Sachs International

Plumtree Court

25 Shoe Lane

London

EC4A 4AU

53. Trustee: BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited

1 Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5AL

54. Principal Paying Agent: The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch

1 Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5AL

55. Custodian: The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV,

Luxembourg Branch

Vertigo Building - Polaris, 2-4

rue Eugène Ruppert

L-2454 Luxembourg

56. Calculation Agent: Goldman Sachs International

Plumtree Court

25 Shoe Lane

London

EC4A 4AU

57. Selling Agent: Goldman Sachs International

Plumtree Court

25 Shoe Lane

London

EC4A 4AU

58. Vendor: Goldman Sachs International

Plumtree Court

25 Shoe Lane

London

EC4A 4AU

59. Issuer's Process Agent: Goldman Sachs International

Plumtree Court

25 Shoe Lane

London

EC4A 4AU

60. Registrar: The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV,

Luxembourg Branch

Vertigo Building - Polaris, 2-4

rue Eugène Ruppert

L-2454 Luxembourg

61. Transfer Agent, Authentication Agent: The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV,

Luxembourg Branch

Vertigo Building - Polaris, 2-4

rue Eugène Ruppert

L-2454 Luxembourg

62. Additional Agent(s): Not Applicable

63. (a) If syndicated, names of Managers: Not Applicable

(b) Stabilisation Manager(s) (if any): Not Applicable

64. If Non-syndicated, name of any Dealer(s): Not Applicable

65. U.S. Selling Restrictions: Regulation S; TEFRA Not Applicable

66. United States Tax Considerations: The Swap Agreement is not subject to a 30 per cent.

withholding tax under Section 871(m) of the U.S.

Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

Signed on behalf of LUMINIS Finance Plc

By: ......................................................................

Duly authorised signatory





PART B

OTHER INFORMATION

1. LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING

(i) Listing and admission to trading: Application is expected to made by the Issuer (or on

its behalf) for the Securities to be admitted to trading

on the Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market

Segment) with effect on or around the Issue Date

(ii) Estimate of total expenses related to

admission to trading: EUR 2,500

2. OPERATIONAL INFORMATION

(i) ISIN: XS2321650140

(ii) Common Code: 232165014

(iii) Any clearing system(s) other than

Euroclear and Clearstream,

Luxembourg and the relevant

identification number(s):

Not Applicable

(iv) Delivery: Delivery free of payment

(v) Intended to be held in a manner

which would allow Eurosystem

eligibility:

No. Whilst the designation is specified as "no" at the

date of this Pricing Supplement, should the

Eurosystem eligibility criteria be amended in the

future such that the Securities are capable of meeting

them the Securities may then be deposited with one

of the ICSDs as common safekeeper, and registered

in the name of a nominee of one of the ICSDs acting

as common safekeeper. Note that this does not

necessarily mean that the Securities will then be

recognised as eligible collateral for Eurosystem

monetary policy and intra day credit operations by

the Eurosystem at any time during their life. Such

recognition will depend upon the ECB being

satisfied that Eurosystem eligibility criteria have

been met.

3. DISTRIBUTION

(i) Stabilisation Manager(s) (if any): Not Applicable

(ii) Name and address of Dealer: Goldman Sachs International.

Goldman Sachs International (GSI) (of Plumtree

Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU) shall act

as Dealer and purchase all Securities from the Issuer,

provided that Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE (of

Marienturm, Taunusanlage, 9-10, 60329 Frankfurt

am Main, Germany) may purchase some or all of the

Securities from GSI for the purpose of distribution

in the secondary market.

(iii) Total commission, concession

and/or fees:

Nil.

(iv) Pre-closing Date and Time: Not Applicable

(v) Closing Date and Time: Issue Date

(vi) Non-exempt Offer: Not Applicable

(vii) Public Offer Jurisdictions: Not Applicable

(viii) Offer Period: Not Applicable

(ix) Financial intermediaries granted

specific consent to use the Base

Prospectus in accordance with the

Conditions in it:

Not Applicable

(x) Other Authorised Offeror Terms: Not Applicable

(xi) Prohibition of Sales to EEA or UK

Retail Investors:

Applicable

4. BENCHMARK REGULATION

Benchmark Regulation: Article 29(2)

statement on benchmarks:

Applicable: Amounts payable under the Securities

are calculated by reference to official EUR/USD mid

spot FX Rate, which is provided by Refinitiv

Benchmark Services (UK) Limited.

As at the date of this Pricing Supplement, Refinitiv

Benchmark Services (UK) Limited is included in the

register of administrators and benchmarks

established and maintained by the Financial Conduct

Authority under (Regulation (EU) 2016/1011) (the

"BMR" as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of

the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

5. POST ISSUANCE REPORTING The Issuer does not intend to provide any post

issuance information in relation to the Securities or

in relation to the Charged Assets, unless required to

do so by applicable law.

6. BOARD APPROVAL The issue of the Securities has been authorised by

the Board of Directors on 29 March 2021.

7. RATINGS The Dealer shall use its reasonable efforts to discuss

with S&P Global Ratings Europe Limited ("S&P"),

a credit rating agency, to arrange for the Securities

to be rated (at the rating(s) which S&P may

determine to assign to the Securities). No guarantee

can be given that the Securities will be given any

ratings at all on or after the Issue Dare.

8. THIRD PARTY INFORMATION Not Applicable

9. OPINIONS The Securities are covered by the Irish law Master

Opinion and English law Master Opinion.



PART C - FURTHER INTEREST PROVISIONS

1. First Interest Provisions:

With respect to each Interest Period falling on the First Interest Period, each Security bears interest in

an amount in EUR equal to the Interest Amount and is due and payable on the corresponding Interest

Payment Date(s). For such purposes, the capitalised terms set out below shall have the following

meanings:

"Interest Amount(s)" means, with respect to each Security, an amount in EUR equal to:

Rate of Interest x n/N x Specified Denomination x Day Count Fraction x FX Factor

where:

"Accrual Provision" means that EURUSD is below the FX Strike;

"EURUSD" means in respect of any Business Day in an Interest Period, the official EUR/USD mid

spot FX Rate (defined as an amount of United States Dollar ("USD") per 1 Euro ("EUR")) as

published on or around 4pm London time by Refinitiv Benchmark Services (UK) Limited on

EURUSDFIXM=WM (Reuters) or EURUSD WMCO Curncy (Bloomberg) or any successor page

thereto; provided that the EUR/USD mid spot FX Rate for each Business Day falling in the Cut-off

Period for such Interest Period will be deemed to be the official EUR/USD mid spot FX Rate on the

Interest Cut-Off Date for such Interest Period;

"FX Factor" means an amount calculated by dividing EUR 21,000,000 by the Aggregate Nominal

Amount.

"FX Strike" means 1.5;

"Interest Cut-Off Date" means in respect of each Interest Period and the Interest Period End Date

for such Interest Period, the day falling 5 Business Days prior to such Interest Period End Date.

"Interest Cut-Off Period" means in respect of each Interest Period and the Interest Period End Date,

the period commencing on (and including) the relevant Interest Cut-Off Date and ending on (but

excluding) such Interest Period End Date.

"n" means, in respect of an Interest Period, the number of Business Days within such Interest Period

on which the Accrual Provision was satisfied;

"N" means, in respect of an Interest Period, the aggregate number of Business Days within such

Interest Period; and

"Rate of Interest" means 3.35 per cent. per annum.

2. Second Interest Provisions:

With respect to each Interest Period falling on the Second Interest Period, each Security bears interest

in an amount in EUR equal to the Interest Amount and is due and payable on the corresponding Interest

Payment Date(s). For such purposes, the capitalised terms set out below shall have the following

meanings:

"Interest Amount(s)" means, with respect to each Security, an amount in EUR equal to:

Rate of Interest x n/N x Specified Denomination x Day Count Fraction x FX Factor

where:

"Accrual Provision" means that EURUSD is below the FX Strike;

"EURUSD" means in respect of any Business Day in an Interest Period, the official EUR/USD mid

spot FX Rate (defined as an amount of United States Dollar ("USD") per 1 Euro ("EUR")) as

published on or around 4pm London time by Refinitiv Benchmark Services (UK) Limited on

EURUSDFIXM=WM (Reuters) or EURUSD WMCO Curncy (Bloomberg) or any successor page

thereto; provided that the EUR/USD mid spot FX Rate for each Business Day falling in the Cut-off

Period for such Interest Period will be deemed to be the official EUR/USD mid spot FX Rate on the

Interest Cut-Off Date for such Interest Period;

"FX Factor" means an amount calculated by dividing EUR 21,000,000 by the Aggregate Nominal

Amount.

"FX Strike" means 1.5;

"Interest Cut-Off Date" means in respect of each Interest Period and the Interest Period End Date

for such Interest Period, the day falling 5 Business Days prior to such Interest Period End Date.

"Interest Cut-Off Period" means in respect of each Interest Period and the Interest Period End Date,

the period commencing on (and including) the relevant Interest Cut-Off Date and ending on (but

excluding) such Interest Period End Date.

"n" means, in respect of an Interest Period, the number of Business Days within such Interest Period

on which the Accrual Provision was satisfied;

"N" means, in respect of an Interest Period, the aggregate number of Business Days within such

Interest Period; and

"Rate of Interest" means 4.15 per cent. per annum.



PART D - SWAP AGREEMENT CONFIRMATION TERMS



INTEREST RATE SWAP CONFIRMATION

Date: 31 March 2021 (as amended and resated on 27 June 2023)

To: LUMINIS Finance Plc (the "Issuer")

From: Goldman Sachs International (the "Swap Counterparty")

Re: Interest Rate Swap Transaction relating to Series 2021-06 USD 25,000,000 Range

Accrual Notes due 2120 (the "Securities")

Swap reference number: LTAABBCS3333RMZLF46

Dear Sir or Madam:

The purpose of this letter (this "Confirmation") is to confirm the terms and conditions of the Interest Rate

Swap Transaction entered into between us on the Trade Date specified below (the "Transaction"). This

Confirmation constitutes a "Confirmation" as referred to in the ISDA Master Agreement specified below.

The definitions and provisions contained in the 2006 ISDA® Definitions (the "Definitions"), as published by

the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc., are incorporated into this Confirmation. In the event

of any inconsistency between the Definitions and this Confirmation, this Confirmation will govern.

References herein to a "Transaction" shall be deemed to be references to a "Swap Transaction" for the purposes

of the Definitions.

This Confirmation supplements, forms a part of, and is subject to, the ISDA Master Agreement dated as of the

Issue Date of the Securities, as amended and supplemented from time to time (the "Agreement"), entered into

between you and us by our execution of the Trust Instrument (as the same may be amended, modified and/or

supplemented from time to time) dated 31 March 2021 (the "Trust Instrument") between us and certain other

persons for purposes including constituting the Securities. All provisions contained in the Agreement govern

this Confirmation except as expressly modified below. Words and expressions defined in the Securities Terms

Document dated 31 March 2021 relating to the Securities (as the same may be amended, modified or

supplemented from time to time, the "Securities Terms Document") will bear the same meanings in this

Confirmation and, except as otherwise provided herein, in the event of any inconsistency between words and

meanings defined in the Securities Terms Document and words and expressions defined in this Confirmation,

this Confirmation will govern.

1. General Terms

Trade Date: 12 March 2021

Effective Date: Issue Date of the Securities

Termination Date: One Business Day prior to 5 April 2057 of the Securities,

subject to adjustment in accordance with the Business

Day Convention, and subject as provided below.

Notional Amount: Outstanding Principal Amount of the Securities

Business Days: London, TARGET, New York

Business Day Convention: Modified Following Business Day Convention

Calculation Agent: Swap Counterparty

Initial Exchange:

Initial Exchange Date: Issue Date of the Securities

Swap Counterparty Initial Exchange

Amount:

USD 34,360,344.37

Issuer Initial Exchange Amount: USD 25,000,000

Fixed Amount Payments:

Fixed Rate Payer: Issuer

Fixed Amount Payment Dates: Each date falling one Business Day after the date on

which a scheduled payment of an amount of interest is

due to a holder of the Initial Charged Assets, subject to

adjustment in accordance with the Business Day

Convention.

For the purposes of determining a Fixed Amount Payment

Date and the corresponding Fixed Amount, whether a

payment date or amount is "scheduled" is to be

determined by reference to the terms of relevant Initial

Charged Assets as at the Trade Date and disregarding any

terms allowing for non-payment, deferral or adjustments

to any scheduled payments and any notice or grace period

in respect thereof (and, for the avoidance of doubt, a

payment made in accordance with the application of any

fallback following the occurrence of a disruption event in

respect of a benchmark shall not constitute such a nonpayment,

deferral or adjustment).

Fixed Amount: In respect of each Fixed Amount Payment Date, an

amount that is equal to the aggregate scheduled amounts

of interest due in respect of the Initial Charged Assets,

assuming no deduction for or on account of any

withholding tax, back-up withholding or other tax, duties

or charges of whatever nature imposed by any authority

of any jurisdiction.

Floating Amount Payments:

Floating Rate Payer: Swap Counterparty

Floating Amount Payment Dates: One Business Day prior to the Interest Payment Date in

respect of the Securities.

Floating Rate Payer Period End

Dates:

Each Interest Period End Date in respect of the Securities.



Floating Amount:

An amount in EUR in respect of each Floating Rate Payer

Period End Date that is equal to the amount of interest

payable by the Issuer in respect of the Securities.

Floating Rate Payer Day Count

Fraction:

The Day Count Fraction applicable in respect of the

Securities.

Final Exchange:

Swap Counterparty Final Exchange

Date:

One Business Day prior to the due date of the Final

Redemption Amount in respect of the Securities.

Swap Counterparty Final Exchange

Amount:

An amount that is equal to the aggregate of all Final

Redemption Amounts that are payable by the Issuer in

respect of the Securities on the Scheduled Maturity Date

of the Securities.

Issuer Final Exchange Date: One Business Day following to the due date of the

principal on the Initial Charged Assets payable to the

Issuer on the scheduled redemption date of the Initial

Charged Assets.

Issuer Final Exchange Amount: An amount that is equal to the principal on the Initial

Charged Assets payable to the Issuer on the scheduled

redemption date of the Initial Charged Assets.

2. Additional Provisions:

(a) Early Redemption Event Trigger

If the Securities fall to be redeemed pursuant to Condition 8.4 (Early Redemption Events), as specified

in Part 1(n) of the Schedule to the ISDA Master Agreement, the relevant Early Redemption Trigger

Date shall be deemed to be an Early Termination Date in respect of the Transaction, and in respect of

such termination, (i) the Issuer is the sole Affected Party, (ii) all Transactions are Affected

Transactions and (iii) in respect of this Transaction and for the purposes of determining the Close-out

Amount, no cashflows shall be deemed to have been payable under this Transaction for the Realisation

Period.

For these purposes:

(b) Determination of Early Termination Amount

For the purpose of determining an Early Termination Amount under Section 6(e) of the Agreement

(including in the determination of an amount payable from one party to another pursuant to Part

1(p)(i)(C)(aa), Part 1(p)(i)(D)(aa) or Part 1(q)(i) of the Schedule to the ISDA Master Agreement), the

Close-out Amount in respect of the Transaction (or the relevant Affected Transaction which is a

transaction on terms identical to the Transaction except for the notional amount, as the case may be)

shall be determined as if the Securities have not been redeemed or cancelled prior to their scheduled

Maturity Date.

(c) Payment of Early Termination Amount

Where an Early Termination Amount is determined in accordance with Section 6(e) of the Agreement

as a result of an early redemption of the Securities in accordance with Condition 8.4 (Eary Redemption

Events) thereof, and such Early Termination Amount is due from the Issuer to the Swap Counterparty,

notwithstanding anything to the contrary in the Agreement, such amount shall only be payable on the

Early Redemption Payment Date in accordance with Condition 5 (Application of Secured Property)

of the Securities.

3. Representations:

Each party will be deemed, as of the Trade Date:

(a) to represent to the other party that it is entering into the Transaction for investment, financial

intermediation, hedging or other commercial purposes; and

(b) to agree with the other party that, so long as either party has or may have any obligation to the

other party under the Transaction:

(i) Non-reliance

It is acting for its own account, and it has made its own independent decisions to enter

into the Transaction and as to whether the Transaction is appropriate or proper for it

based upon its own judgment and upon advice from such advisers as it has deemed

necessary. It is not relying on any communication (written or oral) of the other party

as investment advice or as a recommendation to enter into the Transaction; it being

understood that information and explanations related to the terms and conditions of

the Transaction will not be considered investment advice or a recommendation to

enter into the Transaction. It has not received from the other party any assurance or

guarantee as to the expected results of the Transaction.

(ii) Evaluation and understanding

It is capable of evaluating and understanding (on its own behalf or through

independent professional advice), and understands and accepts, the terms, conditions

and risks of the Transaction. It is also capable of assuming, and assumes, the financial

and other risks of the Transaction.

(iii) Hedging

Each party may hedge its obligations under the Transaction by entering into another

swap or similar transaction with the other party or with a third party.

(iv) Status of parties

The other party is not acting as a fiduciary or an advisor for it in respect of

Transaction.

4. Notice and Account Details:

Notice and Account Details for payments to

Swap Counterparty:

Swap Counterparty Notice Details:

Address:

Telephone no.:

Email address:

Attention:

Swap Counterparty Account Details:

Goldman Sachs International

Plumtree Court

25 Shoe Lane

London EC4A 4AU United Kingdom

02070513984

gs-ldn-sps@gs.com; spcontrolldn@ny.email.gs.com

Origination Middle Office

USD

Reference: Luminis Finance PLC 2021-06

Intermediary Details:

ROUTING CODE: CITIUS33

NAME: CITIBANK N.A.

LOCATION: NEW YORK

Final Beneficiary Details

ROUTING CODE: GSILGB2X

NAME: GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL

LOCATION: 40616408

Bank-to-Bank Information

ABA: 021000089

Notice and Account Details for payments to

Issuer:

Issuer Notice Details

Address:

Telephone no.:

Email address:

Attention:

Issuer Account Details:

Luminis Finance Plc

32 Molesworth Street

Dublin 2

Ireland

+353 1697 3200

mfdublin@maples.com

The Directors

USD

Beneficiary Bank: BNY Mellon, New York

Beneficiary Bank Swift: IRVTUS3N

Beneficiary Bank Account number: 8033093455

Final Beneficiary: The Bank of New York Mellon,

London Branch

Final Beneficiary Swift: IRVTGB2X

Reference: Luminis Finance Plc Series 2021-06 (XS

XS2321650140).

EUR

Beneficiary Bank: BNY Mellon, Frankfurt

Beneficiary Bank Swift: IRVTDEFX

Beneficiary Bank Account number:

DE84503303004672009710

Final Beneficiary: The Bank of New York Mellon,

London Branch

Final Beneficiary Swift: IRVTGB2X

Reference: Luminis Finance Plc Series 2021-06 (XS

XS2321650140).

Please confirm your agreement to be bound by the terms of the foregoing by executing a copy of this

Confirmation and returning it to us at the contact information listed above.

Yours sincerely,

_________________________

For and on behalf of

GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL

Confirmed as of the

date first above written:

LUMINIS Finance Plc

by: ___________________

Authorised Signature

Name:

Title:



PART E - CSA TERMS

Set out below are the relevant elections in respect of Paragraph 11 of the Credit Support Annex, insofar as they

deviate from the CSA Terms Module.

Paragraph 11. Elections and Variables

(a) Base Currency and Eligible Currency.

(i) "Base Currency": Per the CSA Terms Module.

(ii) "Eligible Currency" means the Base Currency and Euro ("EUR"), pounds sterling ("GBP"),

Canadian dollars ("CAD"), Japanese Yen ("JPY") and Swiss Francs ("CHF").

(b) Credit Support Obligations.

(i) Delivery Amount, Return Amount and Credit Support Amount.

Per the CSA Terms Module.

(ii) Eligible Credit Support. The following items will qualify as Eligible Credit Support for the

party specified:

Party A Party B Valuation

Percentage

(A)

cash in an Eligible Currency Applicable Not

Applicable

100%

(B)

Government or agency bonds in an Eligible

Currency issued by a government or a

government agency (as the case may be) in an

Eligible Country

Applicable Not

Applicable

99%

(C)

The Initial Charged Assets Applicable Applicable 80%

For the purposes of this Paragraph 11(b)(ii):

(1) "Eligible Country" means Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands,

Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

(2) "Additional Country": Not Applicable.

(iii) Thresholds.

(A) "Independent Amount": means, with respect to Party A and Party B, zero.

(B) "Threshold": means, with respect to Party A and Party B, zero.

28

(C) "Minimum Transfer Amount" means, with respect to Party A and Party B, USD 100,000;

provided that if an Event of Default or Potential Event of Default under this Agreement

has occurred and is continuing with respect to a party or an Additional Termination Event

under this Agreement has occurred with respect to which a party is the sole Affected Party,

the Minimum Transfer Amount with respect to such party shall be zero.

(D) Rounding. Subject to Paragraph 11(b)(i)(A)(II), each Delivery Amount or Return Amount

shall be rounded up to the nearest whole denomination of such Eligible Credit Support or

Equivalent Credit Support.

(c) Valuation and Timing.

Per the CSA Terms Module provided that "Valuation Date" means each Local Business Day from

and including the Issue Date to but excluding the Maturity Date. For these purposes, "Local Business

Day" means London and TARGET.



End of Inside Information



20-Jun-2023 GMT/BST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com



