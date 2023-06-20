Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.06.2023
Investmentchance: Einstieg nicht wieder verpassen! Vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
20.06.2023 | 23:02
Plum Market Corporation: Exclusive Bottle Signing & Champagne Tasting Event With Alonzo Mourning at Plum Market Aventura

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / Plum Market Aventura is thrilled to announce an unforgettable event featuring NBA legend Alonzo Mourning. On Tuesday, June 27, from 4-6 p.m., an exclusive bottle signing and champagne tasting experience will be held in the Wine Department that promises to delight all basketball and champagne enthusiasts.

Attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in a tasting experience featuring the NBA limited edition Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial Champagne and Nectar Impérial Rosé Champagne. Alonzo Mourning, the iconic Miami Heat legend, will be at the event signing bottles and memorabilia from 5-6 p.m. This exclusive opportunity to meet and interact with one of basketball's greatest players makes this event truly memorable.

This unique collection is a collaboration between Moët & Chandon and renowned fashion designer Don C, resulting in a truly remarkable fusion of sports and luxury. These limited-edition bottles are the perfect addition to any collection or gift for the basketball and champagne connoisseur.

Event Details: Moët & Chandon NBA Collection Champagne Tasting & Bottle Signing with Alonzo Mourning

Date: Tuesday, June 27 Tasting Time: 4-6 p.m. Bottle Signing: 5-6 p.m.

Location: Plum Market Aventura, 17801 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33160

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to experience the exceptional Moët & Chandon and NBA Collection by Just Don, while meeting Alonzo Mourning himself. This event promises to be an unforgettable evening of basketball greatness and the very finest champagne.

Contact Information:

Michael Braun
Plum Market Aventura Wine Director
786-692-5450

SOURCE: Plum Market Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762552/Exclusive-Bottle-Signing-Champagne-Tasting-Event-With-Alonzo-Mourning-at-Plum-Market-Aventura

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
