

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Board said that the country's economy remains on an upward trend, minutes from its monetary policy meeting on April 27 and 28 revealed on Wednesday.



The country's economy is expected to fully recover from the pandemic stresses by around mid-fiscal 2023, the members added - although some uncertainties continue to cloud the outlook.



The bank also is aiming to achieve its price stability target of 2 percent.



At the meeting, the bank's Policy Board unanimously decided to maintain a negative interest rate of -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank. The BoJ also unanimously decided to keep its yield curve control policy unchanged.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken