BenevolentAI ("BenevolentAI" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leader in the development of cutting-edge AI that accelerates biopharma discovery, announces that Dr. Jackie Hunter is retiring from the Board as a Non-Executive Director. Dr. Jackie Hunter has served on the Board of the Company since it listed in April 2022, having previously served on the board of BenevolentAI Limited since March 2016.

Dr. François Nader, Chair of BenevolentAI, said: "The Board is grateful to Jackie for her valuable contributions and her scientific guidance. We wish her the very best in her future endeavours."

Joanna Shields, CEO, commented: "Jackie's vision and guidance have been crucial in advancing BenevolentAI's AI-enabled drug discovery. I have no doubt that Jackie will continue to make a meaningful impact in her future journey."

Dr. Jackie Hunter, retiring NED, said: "BenevolentAI has been an amazing company to be associated with and I am sure that as its technology and assets progress, they will benefit patients in the future."

About BenevolentAI

BenevolentAI (AMS: BAI) is a leading developer of advanced artificial intelligence technologies that unlock the value of multimodal data, surface novel insights, and accelerate biomedical discovery. Through the combined capabilities of its AI platform, its scientific expertise, and wet-lab facilities, the Company is developing an in-house drug pipeline of high-value assets. The Company is headquartered in London, with a research facility in Cambridge (UK) and a further office in New York.

