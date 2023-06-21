It is with great pleasure that Juniper Research announces the 2023 winners of the Future Digital Awards for Smart Cities IoT Innovation. These awards recognise the most innovative and disruptive vendors and solutions in the highly dynamic smart cities and IoT industries. The winners in each category, following our extensive application and judging process, are as follows:

Judges' Choice

Juniper Research Award for Urban Technology Leadership Matthias Rebellius, CEO Smart Infrastructure, Siemens

Juniper Research Pathway to Net Zero Award SkedGo



IoT Innovation

Best IoT Device Management Platform Dynamic Ecosystem of Connected Devices from HCLTech Platinum Winner 1NCE OS from 1NCE Gold Winner

Best IoT Security Platform Ijura from Tata Communications Platinum Winner eSIM enabled Smart Label for Transportation Logistics from Pod Group, a Giesecke+Devrient Company Gold Winner

eSIM Innovation of the Year iBASIS Global Access for Things from iBASIS Platinum Winner CloudSIM from Tata Communications Gold Winner

Most Innovative Edge Computing Solution Radix IoT Mango OS from Radix IoT - Platinum Winner PlantPRO from CLP Smart Energy Connect Gold Winner

Private Cellular Network Innovation Tata Communications MOVE Private Network Platinum Winner Commscope Gold Winner

Smart Agriculture Solution Innovation TerraPrima Platinum Winner PrecisionHawk Gold Winner



Sustainability Smart City Innovation

Best MaaS Platform SkedGo Platinum Winner Cubic Transportation Systems Gold Winner

Best Smart Parking Solution Cleverciti Platinum Winner Smart Parking Gold Winner

Best Smart Traffic Management Solution Miovision Platinum Winner Iteris Gold Winner

Best Urban EV Charging Solution Parkopedia - Platinum Winner Charging-As-A-Service from CLP Smart Energy Connect Gold Winner

Carbon Reduction Innovation of the Year Atrius Sustainability from Atrius ® Platinum Winner Active Energy Saving Technology from Institute for Information Industry Gold Winner

Innovation in Smart Urban Lighting Broadband Luminaires from Signify Platinum Winner ENGIE Gold Winner

Most Innovative Urban Sustainability Project AQUAWIZE from LACROIX Platinum Winner Atrius Sustainability from Atrius ® Gold Winner

Urban Smart Grid Innovation Siemens Platinum Winner Active Energy Saving Technology from Institute for Information Industry Gold Winner



Institute for Information Industry Wins Gold for Carbon Reduction Innovation Urban Smart Grid Innovation

"As an important think tank driving the development of information technology in Taiwan, the Institute for Information Industry is proud to play a crucial role in innovating residential energy-saving and digital transformation of net zero carbon emissions by pioneering Active Energy Saving Technology, which combines a single power meter with non-intrusive load monitoring technology to identify individual appliance, enabling a low-cost, and high-precision home energy management solution. This AIoT technique makes significant innovations and contributions to energy efficiency and carbon reduction initiatives in urban environments." Dr CH Cho, President, Institute for Information Industry

Find out more about the Institute for Information Industry: https://web.iii.org.tw/

Tata Communications Wins Three Awards, for its CloudSIM Solution, MOVE Private Network and Ijura

"We have worked on the CloudSIM concept over a number of years to refine it and bring it to market. It is indeed gratifying to have been selected for this honour, and it is a reflection of a lot of hard work that our team has put into making the solution a success. Along with our recent customer wins, this is a testament to our belief in this revolutionary new concept." Olivier Leroux, Oasis, on CloudSIM

Find out more aboutCloudSIM: https://www.tatacommunications.com/press-release/tata-communications-and-oasis-smart-sim-empowers-sancloud-with-scalable-and-secure-cloudsimtm/

"We are delighted to have been recognised by Juniper Research for our work in Private LTE and Private 5G. This is yet another milestone, following on from the launch of our Private 5G Innovation Centre in September and the growing number of customers, PoCs and trials we are engaging with. We are very excited by the potential in this market, and look forward to engaging with customers across multiple regions in the coming months." Vishy Ramaswamy, Tata Communications, on MOVE

Find out more about MOVE: https://www.tatacommunications.com/solutions/mobility-iot/private-5g-network/

"Security is a fundamental component of the IoT ecosystem, and we are honoured to have been recognised by Juniper Research in our efforts to deliver the most secure solutions for our customers. Ijura is a solution designed for the mobile secure access service edge, and this recognition is testament to a lot of hard work over the last 12 months to ensure that we have a solution in place to meet our customers' security needs." Ankur Jindal, Tata Communications, on Ijura

Find out more about Ijura: https://www.ijura.com/

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

