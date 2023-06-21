Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023

21.06.2023
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: Nippon Express Europe Participates in "transport logistic 2023"

TOKYO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Europe GmbH (hereinafter "NX Europe"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., participated for the second time in "transport logistic 2023" held in Munich, Germany, from Tuesday, May 9, to Friday, May 12.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202306136300-O1-VS0Q9pbS

Photo: Inside NX Europe booth
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202306136300/_prw_PI2fl_7lnV7TjL.jpg?_ga=2.106673859.1997240702.1686531031-1438572707.1685531252

transport logistic 2023 is the world's largest international exhibition dedicated to introducing the latest products, services, and innovations in logistics, transport, information technology, and supply chain management. This year's event attracted 2,320 exhibitors from more than 120 countries and regions, with over 75,000 visitors attending the exhibition.

NX Europe's booth showcased the strengths of the Nippon Express Group's global network and logistics services while also underscoring sustainability as one of its themes by utilizing environmentally friendly promotional items, such as bamboo business cards, wild flower seed bags, re-usable water bottles and pencils with plant seeds, as gifts to highlight the Group's efforts to realize a sustainable society.

During the four days of the exhibition, Nippon Express Group staff and clients actively exchanged views on new ideas, technologies and business solutions, and discussed possibilities for the near future.

The Nippon Express Group will continue meeting the logistics expectation of its customers in Europe and supporting their business expansion through its global network and accumulated advanced logistics know-how.

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nippon-express-europe-participates-in-transport-logistic-2023-301856300.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
