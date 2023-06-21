Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023
21.06.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 21-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

21 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 20 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1800     GBP1.0100 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1580     GBP0.9910 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.165752    GBP0.999975

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 673,337,261 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
172       1.164         XDUB      09:27:49      00065929711TRLO0 
4984       1.164         XDUB      09:27:49      00065929710TRLO0 
1089       1.162         XDUB      09:33:59      00065929976TRLO0 
543       1.162         XDUB      09:33:59      00065929975TRLO0 
4596       1.162         XDUB      09:33:59      00065929974TRLO0 
463       1.158         XDUB      10:34:24      00065931632TRLO0 
5438       1.158         XDUB      10:49:15      00065931959TRLO0 
4179       1.160         XDUB      10:49:15      00065931962TRLO0 
1100       1.160         XDUB      10:49:15      00065931961TRLO0 
3796       1.160         XDUB      10:54:50      00065932091TRLO0 
6037       1.160         XDUB      11:41:13      00065933109TRLO0 
580       1.160         XDUB      11:41:13      00065933110TRLO0 
5000       1.164         XDUB      13:27:49      00065935497TRLO0 
1738       1.164         XDUB      13:28:13      00065935501TRLO0 
5000       1.164         XDUB      13:28:13      00065935500TRLO0 
1004       1.164         XDUB      13:30:13      00065935544TRLO0 
5000       1.164         XDUB      13:30:13      00065935543TRLO0 
755       1.164         XDUB      14:05:13      00065936475TRLO0 
5000       1.164         XDUB      14:05:13      00065936474TRLO0 
1064       1.168         XDUB      14:54:10      00065938158TRLO0 
5000       1.168         XDUB      14:54:10      00065938157TRLO0 
591       1.168         XDUB      15:03:10      00065938567TRLO0 
5000       1.168         XDUB      15:03:10      00065938566TRLO0 
2017       1.168         XDUB      15:19:10      00065939348TRLO0 
1080       1.168         XDUB      15:19:10      00065939347TRLO0 
2608       1.168         XDUB      15:19:10      00065939346TRLO0 
1182       1.170         XDUB      15:23:54      00065939628TRLO0 
5000       1.170         XDUB      15:23:54      00065939627TRLO0 
75        1.170         XDUB      15:46:34      00065940362TRLO0 
4954       1.170         XDUB      15:46:34      00065940361TRLO0 
2747       1.170         XDUB      15:46:34      00065940360TRLO0 
1269       1.170         XDUB      15:49:48      00065940460TRLO0 
5000       1.170         XDUB      15:49:48      00065940459TRLO0 
5241       1.180         XDUB      16:16:24      00065941713TRLO0 
698       1.180         XDUB      16:16:41      00065941727TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
941       99.10         XLON      08:21:19      00065927739TRLO0 
3897       99.60         XLON      09:00:07      00065928773TRLO0 
258       99.60         XLON      09:00:07      00065928774TRLO0 
1842       99.60         XLON      09:27:49      00065929705TRLO0 
673       99.60         XLON      09:27:49      00065929706TRLO0 
419       99.60         XLON      09:27:49      00065929707TRLO0 
1405       99.60         XLON      09:27:49      00065929708TRLO0 
3352       99.60         XLON      09:27:49      00065929709TRLO0 
1197       99.60         XLON      09:33:59      00065929971TRLO0 
1651       99.50         XLON      09:33:59      00065929972TRLO0 
834       99.50         XLON      09:33:59      00065929973TRLO0 
1994       99.50         XLON      09:34:02      00065929983TRLO0 
3352       99.30         XLON      10:49:15      00065931958TRLO0 
1036       99.30         XLON      10:49:15      00065931960TRLO0 
767       99.80         XLON      11:34:15      00065932887TRLO0 
2514       99.80         XLON      11:34:15      00065932888TRLO0 
838       99.80         XLON      11:34:15      00065932889TRLO0 
838       99.80         XLON      11:34:15      00065932890TRLO0 
3908       99.40         XLON      11:41:13      00065933105TRLO0 
4008       99.40         XLON      11:41:13      00065933106TRLO0 
96        99.40         XLON      11:41:13      00065933107TRLO0 
4157       99.40         XLON      11:41:13      00065933108TRLO0 
4111       99.90         XLON      13:15:54      00065935171TRLO0 
838       99.90         XLON      13:15:55      00065935172TRLO0 
342       99.90         XLON      13:16:49      00065935186TRLO0 
838       99.90         XLON      13:16:49      00065935187TRLO0 
838       99.90         XLON      13:16:49      00065935188TRLO0 
838       99.90         XLON      13:16:49      00065935189TRLO0 
4190       99.90         XLON      13:18:49      00065935215TRLO0 
3261       99.80         XLON      14:18:10      00065936885TRLO0 
2273       100.20        XLON      14:50:50      00065938052TRLO0 
1851       100.20        XLON      14:50:50      00065938053TRLO0 
475       100.20        XLON      14:54:10      00065938154TRLO0 
702       100.20        XLON      14:54:10      00065938155TRLO0 
3180       100.20        XLON      14:54:10      00065938156TRLO0 
4427       100.40        XLON      15:06:50      00065938690TRLO0 
294       100.40        XLON      15:06:50      00065938691TRLO0 
3269       100.20        XLON      15:10:02      00065938801TRLO0 
668       100.20        XLON      15:10:02      00065938802TRLO0 
2733       100.00        XLON      15:19:12      00065939354TRLO0 
2335       100.00        XLON      15:19:12      00065939355TRLO0 
293       100.40        XLON      15:46:34      00065940363TRLO0 
1489       100.60        XLON      15:46:34      00065940364TRLO0 
1400       100.60        XLON      15:46:34      00065940365TRLO0 
4125       100.40        XLON      15:49:48      00065940461TRLO0 
1177       100.60        XLON      15:57:48      00065940832TRLO0 
906       100.60        XLON      15:57:48      00065940833TRLO0 
2560       100.60        XLON      15:57:48      00065940834TRLO0 
3326       101.00        XLON      16:10:20      00065941387TRLO0 
838       101.00        XLON      16:10:20      00065941388TRLO0 
430       101.00        XLON      16:10:20      00065941389TRLO0 
1018       101.00        XLON      16:18:20      00065941829TRLO0 
3290       101.00        XLON      16:18:20      00065941830TRLO0 
21        101.00        XLON      16:21:30      00065941971TRLO0 
1687       101.00        XLON      16:21:32      00065941973TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  252110 
EQS News ID:  1661351 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1661351&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
