Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

21 June 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 20 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1800 GBP1.0100 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1580 GBP0.9910 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.165752 GBP0.999975

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 673,337,261 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 172 1.164 XDUB 09:27:49 00065929711TRLO0 4984 1.164 XDUB 09:27:49 00065929710TRLO0 1089 1.162 XDUB 09:33:59 00065929976TRLO0 543 1.162 XDUB 09:33:59 00065929975TRLO0 4596 1.162 XDUB 09:33:59 00065929974TRLO0 463 1.158 XDUB 10:34:24 00065931632TRLO0 5438 1.158 XDUB 10:49:15 00065931959TRLO0 4179 1.160 XDUB 10:49:15 00065931962TRLO0 1100 1.160 XDUB 10:49:15 00065931961TRLO0 3796 1.160 XDUB 10:54:50 00065932091TRLO0 6037 1.160 XDUB 11:41:13 00065933109TRLO0 580 1.160 XDUB 11:41:13 00065933110TRLO0 5000 1.164 XDUB 13:27:49 00065935497TRLO0 1738 1.164 XDUB 13:28:13 00065935501TRLO0 5000 1.164 XDUB 13:28:13 00065935500TRLO0 1004 1.164 XDUB 13:30:13 00065935544TRLO0 5000 1.164 XDUB 13:30:13 00065935543TRLO0 755 1.164 XDUB 14:05:13 00065936475TRLO0 5000 1.164 XDUB 14:05:13 00065936474TRLO0 1064 1.168 XDUB 14:54:10 00065938158TRLO0 5000 1.168 XDUB 14:54:10 00065938157TRLO0 591 1.168 XDUB 15:03:10 00065938567TRLO0 5000 1.168 XDUB 15:03:10 00065938566TRLO0 2017 1.168 XDUB 15:19:10 00065939348TRLO0 1080 1.168 XDUB 15:19:10 00065939347TRLO0 2608 1.168 XDUB 15:19:10 00065939346TRLO0 1182 1.170 XDUB 15:23:54 00065939628TRLO0 5000 1.170 XDUB 15:23:54 00065939627TRLO0 75 1.170 XDUB 15:46:34 00065940362TRLO0 4954 1.170 XDUB 15:46:34 00065940361TRLO0 2747 1.170 XDUB 15:46:34 00065940360TRLO0 1269 1.170 XDUB 15:49:48 00065940460TRLO0 5000 1.170 XDUB 15:49:48 00065940459TRLO0 5241 1.180 XDUB 16:16:24 00065941713TRLO0 698 1.180 XDUB 16:16:41 00065941727TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 941 99.10 XLON 08:21:19 00065927739TRLO0 3897 99.60 XLON 09:00:07 00065928773TRLO0 258 99.60 XLON 09:00:07 00065928774TRLO0 1842 99.60 XLON 09:27:49 00065929705TRLO0 673 99.60 XLON 09:27:49 00065929706TRLO0 419 99.60 XLON 09:27:49 00065929707TRLO0 1405 99.60 XLON 09:27:49 00065929708TRLO0 3352 99.60 XLON 09:27:49 00065929709TRLO0 1197 99.60 XLON 09:33:59 00065929971TRLO0 1651 99.50 XLON 09:33:59 00065929972TRLO0 834 99.50 XLON 09:33:59 00065929973TRLO0 1994 99.50 XLON 09:34:02 00065929983TRLO0 3352 99.30 XLON 10:49:15 00065931958TRLO0 1036 99.30 XLON 10:49:15 00065931960TRLO0 767 99.80 XLON 11:34:15 00065932887TRLO0 2514 99.80 XLON 11:34:15 00065932888TRLO0 838 99.80 XLON 11:34:15 00065932889TRLO0 838 99.80 XLON 11:34:15 00065932890TRLO0 3908 99.40 XLON 11:41:13 00065933105TRLO0 4008 99.40 XLON 11:41:13 00065933106TRLO0 96 99.40 XLON 11:41:13 00065933107TRLO0 4157 99.40 XLON 11:41:13 00065933108TRLO0 4111 99.90 XLON 13:15:54 00065935171TRLO0 838 99.90 XLON 13:15:55 00065935172TRLO0 342 99.90 XLON 13:16:49 00065935186TRLO0 838 99.90 XLON 13:16:49 00065935187TRLO0 838 99.90 XLON 13:16:49 00065935188TRLO0 838 99.90 XLON 13:16:49 00065935189TRLO0 4190 99.90 XLON 13:18:49 00065935215TRLO0 3261 99.80 XLON 14:18:10 00065936885TRLO0 2273 100.20 XLON 14:50:50 00065938052TRLO0 1851 100.20 XLON 14:50:50 00065938053TRLO0 475 100.20 XLON 14:54:10 00065938154TRLO0 702 100.20 XLON 14:54:10 00065938155TRLO0 3180 100.20 XLON 14:54:10 00065938156TRLO0 4427 100.40 XLON 15:06:50 00065938690TRLO0 294 100.40 XLON 15:06:50 00065938691TRLO0 3269 100.20 XLON 15:10:02 00065938801TRLO0 668 100.20 XLON 15:10:02 00065938802TRLO0 2733 100.00 XLON 15:19:12 00065939354TRLO0 2335 100.00 XLON 15:19:12 00065939355TRLO0 293 100.40 XLON 15:46:34 00065940363TRLO0 1489 100.60 XLON 15:46:34 00065940364TRLO0 1400 100.60 XLON 15:46:34 00065940365TRLO0 4125 100.40 XLON 15:49:48 00065940461TRLO0 1177 100.60 XLON 15:57:48 00065940832TRLO0 906 100.60 XLON 15:57:48 00065940833TRLO0 2560 100.60 XLON 15:57:48 00065940834TRLO0 3326 101.00 XLON 16:10:20 00065941387TRLO0 838 101.00 XLON 16:10:20 00065941388TRLO0 430 101.00 XLON 16:10:20 00065941389TRLO0 1018 101.00 XLON 16:18:20 00065941829TRLO0

3290 101.00 XLON 16:18:20 00065941830TRLO0 21 101.00 XLON 16:21:30 00065941971TRLO0 1687 101.00 XLON 16:21:32 00065941973TRLO0

