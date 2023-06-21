DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2022

21 June 2023

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2022

STATEMENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium", the "Group" or the "Company"), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, is pleased to announce its Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Financial Summary

-- Revenue for the year of GBP211,523 vs GBP529,812 in the prior year

-- The impairment of financial assets in 2022 was GBP273,292 compared with GBP147,628 in 2021

-- The net fair value loss on financial assets in 2022 was nil compared with a loss of GBP407,264 in 2021

-- Total Comprehensive Loss of GBP2,056,974* compared to a gain of GBP13,774 in 2021

-- Loss for the period from continuing operations GBP2,288,282 compared to a gain of GBP58,567 in 2021

-- Administrative expenses in the year of GBP936,931 significantly reduced compared with GBP1,693,041 in 2021

-- Loss per share of 1.17 pence compared to a gain of 0.008 pence in 2021

-- Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss amounted to GBP2,136,097 at 31 December 2022 (31December 2021: financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of GBP2,238,596)

-- As at 31 December 2022 cash and cash equivalents amounted to GBP667,816 (31 December 2021: GBP1,513,892)

-- Value of crypto assets held as at 31 December 2022 GBP1,002,159 comprising tradable tokens of GBP478,211 andrights to future tokens (valued at cost) of GBP475,285.

* Loss for the current year includes loss in value of tokens over the period of GBP1,289,903.

Operational Highlights

-- Coinsilium appointed as advisor to lifestyle fashion brand company Blvck SRL for the launch of its 'BlvckGenesis' NFT collection.

-- Coinsilium enters a Simple Agreement for Future Tokens ("SAFT") with Layer3 FinTech Ltd to purchaseUSD200,000 of YELLOW tokens, the native token of Yellow Network.

-- Coinsilium is appointed as advisor to Switzerland-registered Silta Finance AG ("Silta") and enters intoan Early Contribution Agreement ("ECA") with Silta to purchase USD75,000 of future SILTA tokens, the utility tokenof the Silta ecosystem.

-- Coinsilium is appointment as advisors to Delaware-registered GGs.io Company ("GGs.io") and enters into aSimple Agreement for Future Tokens ("SAFT") with GGs.io to purchase USD100,000 of future GGs.io tokens

-- Coinsilium appointed as advisor to Metalinq Labs Inc and entered into a Token Purchase Agreement topurchase USD200,000 of future Metalinq tokens ("MLINQ"), the utility token of Metalinq, a next generation Layer 3protocol solution enabling interoperability between metaverses

The Directors present their report, together with the Group Financial Statements and Auditor's Report, for the year ended 31 December 2022. The comparative period is the year ended 31 December 2021.

Review of the Year

2022 will undoubtably go on record as one of most challenging periods for the Digital Asset industry to date, driven in the main by deteriorating global macroeconomic conditions and regulatory concerns, with the crypto markets remaining highly volatile throughout the period and the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum ending the year down by some 58% and 64% respectively.

The news in June 2022 of the collapse of the Terra Labs ecosystem proved to be the catalyst for several significant large-scale failures including Three Arrows Capital, a backer of Terra Labs, that was holding hundreds of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency for other funds, exchanges and blockchain companies. The contagion caused multiple bankruptcies and extraordinary losses for certain private and public companies who were providing unsecured loans to third parties such as Genesis Trading, Voyager Digital, BlockFi and Blockchain.com. Then in November came the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume with over one million users.

As we have stated previously, neither Coinsilium nor any of its investees or advisory clients had any direct exposure to these failures, though as one would expect, the fall-out from these events resulted in significant ongoing uncertainties for the broader digital asset markets for the remainder of 2022.

In contrast, the year saw Coinsilium making solid operational progress across its investment and advisory activities. In this respect, several significant investments and advisory contract wins were announced throughout the year namely, Blvck Paris (advisory agreement), Yellow Network (SAFT or Simple Agreement for Future Tokens), Silta Finance (Early Contribution Agreement and advisory agreement), GGS.io (SAFT and advisory agreement), and Metalinq (Token Purchase Agreement and advisory agreement). Full details of all these investments and client wins are provided in the 'New Advisory and Investments Agreement' section below.

Over the course of the reporting period, we continued to manage our resources pragmatically with a determination to remain on the right side of this extremely challenging market cycle, in preparation for more favourable market conditions which, post period, have now started to emerge. Having survived the worst that the market had to throw at us, we now find ourselves well positioned and ready to resume the drive for growth with an expanding portfolio of exciting Web3 advisory clients and investments.

The Company ended the period with the value of crypto assets held as at 31 December 2022 GBP1,002,159 comprising tradable tokens of GBP478,211 and rights to future tokens of GBP475,285. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to GBP667,816.

Director Share Purchases

During the period, Executive Chairman Malcolm Palle and Chief Executive Eddy Travia purchased a total of 1.75m Coinsilium shares on the market:

Director No. Shares Price

4 October 2022 Malcolm Palle 500,000 1.90p

7 October 2022 Eddy Travia 500,000 1.95p

28 October 2022 Malcolm Palle 250,000 1.90p

28 October 2022 Eddy Travia 250,000 1.95p

31 October 2022 Eddy Travia 250,000 1.90p

New Advisory and Investment Agreements in the Year

On 18 February 2022 we announced that Coinsilium had been appointed as advisor to global lifestyle fashion brand Blvck Paris for the launch of its 'Blvck Genesis' NFT collection. Under the agreement, Coinsilium provided expert advice in respect of the NFT market and the promotion of their NFT collection. The collection features 9,999 unique NFTs, each design element has been crafted by Blvck Paris founder, Julian O'hayon, with the avatars created through the random combination of these graphical elements through a Blvck randomiser. The collection successfully sold out within one day of the launch.

On 21 April 2022 we announced that Coinsilium had entered a Simple Agreement for Future Tokens ("SAFT") with Layer3 FinTech Ltd to purchase USD200,000 of YELLOW tokens, the native token of Yellow Network. Yellow Network is a decentralised finance (DeFi) infrastructure that aims to provide a suite of financial tools and services to its participants. One of the services offered by Yellow Network is a decentralised clearing system for trading firms called ClearSync. ClearSync is a system for trading firms that reduces counterparty risk and helps settle trades quickly and efficiently using smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. Traders deposit collateral into an Adjudicator smart contract to ensure trades are settled, offering a secure and transparent way to trade without traditional clearing houses. Yellow Network aims to enable trade between firms without pre-funding and without immediate settlement required. The platform increases the capital efficiency for accessing spot markets by a factor of 5 to 10 times. By using netting and batching of transactions, Yellow Network aims to improve performance and lower costs. The generalised problems they are aiming to address are Market and liquidity fragmentation, lack of decentralisation and lack of regulatory frameworks. Yellow Network is a highly ambitious venture and potential game changer, headed up by a very capable and impressive team of experienced trading software and blockchain industry veterans. In a private token sale that took place on 1 September 2022, in collaboration with Launchblock, the USDYELLOW token allocation sold out in under a minute where 1,388,888 USDYELLOW tokens were sold at a price of USD0.036 each. On 28 January 2023, Yellow Network successfully completed a VIP sale round on the LaunchBlock platform selling 2,631,578 Yellow tokens at a unit price of USD0.038. At this stage we cannot confirm a price for tokens to be granted to Coinsilium under the SAFT allocation, however the LaunchBlock VIP sale price achieved of USD0.38, is indicative of an expected minimum uplift of 400% from the price at which Coinsilium's Yellow tokens are expected to be allocated. Further information about Yellow Network can be found on their website https://www.yellow.org/

On 5 May 2022 we announced that Coinsilium had been appointment as advisor to Switzerland-registered Silta Finance AG ("Silta") and that the Company had entered into an Early Contribution Agreement ("ECA") with Silta to purchase USD75,000 of future SILTA tokens, the utility token of the Silta ecosystem. Silta is another exciting and highly ambitious project with the objective of building a bridge connecting DeFi protocols across multiple chains to real world assets (RWA) infrastructure. Silta aims to provide developers of real-world assets with a new and easier line of credit for funding impact-conscious infrastructure. The Silta Score, which reflects the creditworthiness as well as the social and environmental impact of an infrastructure project, is encapsulated in a dynamic and periodically updating NFT (non-fungible token).

