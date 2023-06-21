

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (BKG.L), a British property developer and house-builder, Wednesday reported profit before tax of 604 million pounds for the full year, higher than 551.5 million pounds last year.



Net profit declined to 465.7 million ounds or 422.4p per share from 482.4 million pounds or 411.4p per share in the previous year.



Revenue for the year increased 8.6% to 2.55 billion from 2.348 billion pounds a year ago.



Looking forward, Rob Perrins, Chief Executive commented, 'Berkeley ends the year in a robust position with good visibility of earnings for the next two years, underpinned by £2.1 billion of cash due on secured private sales.'



