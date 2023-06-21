Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Result of AGM

Valeura Announces Voting Results

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE) ("Valeura" or the "Corporation"), an upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Gulf of Thailand and the Thrace Basin of Turkey, is pleased to provide the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2023.

Shareholders voted on and approved the following proposals: (1) the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation, (2) the election of the directors of the Corporation, (3) all unallocated options under the Corporation's stock option plan, and (4) all unallocated performance share units and restricted share units under the Corporation's performance and restricted share unit plan.

The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Nominee For Withheld Total For Withheld Dr. W. Sean Guest 26,882,855 1,702,812 28,585,667 94.04% 5.96% Dr. Timothy R. Marchant 26,368,135 2,217,532 28,585,667 92.24% 7.76% James D. McFarland 21,470,973 7,114,694 28,585,667 75.11% 24.89% Ronald W. Royal 26,400,880 2,184,787 28,585,667 92.36% 7.64% Russell J. Hiscock 26,364,485 2,221,182 28,585,667 92.23% 7.77% Kimberley K. Wood 24,812,511 3,773,156 28,585,667 86.80% 13.20% Timothy N. Chapman 26,823,423 1,762,244 28,585,667 93.84% 6.16%

About the Corporation

Valeura is a Canada-based public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey.

