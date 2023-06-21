Anzeige
WKN: A1JKQ1 | ISIN: CA9191444020 | Ticker-Symbol: 83PN
Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Result of AGM

Valeura Announces Voting Results

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2023 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE) ("Valeura" or the "Corporation"), an upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Gulf of Thailand and the Thrace Basin of Turkey, is pleased to provide the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2023.

Shareholders voted on and approved the following proposals: (1) the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation, (2) the election of the directors of the Corporation, (3) all unallocated options under the Corporation's stock option plan, and (4) all unallocated performance share units and restricted share units under the Corporation's performance and restricted share unit plan.

The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Total Votes

% of Votes Cast

Nominee

For

Withheld

Total

For

Withheld

Dr. W. Sean Guest

26,882,855

1,702,812

28,585,667

94.04%

5.96%

Dr. Timothy R. Marchant

26,368,135

2,217,532

28,585,667

92.24%

7.76%

James D. McFarland

21,470,973

7,114,694

28,585,667

75.11%

24.89%

Ronald W. Royal

26,400,880

2,184,787

28,585,667

92.36%

7.64%

Russell J. Hiscock

26,364,485

2,221,182

28,585,667

92.23%

7.77%

Kimberley K. Wood

24,812,511

3,773,156

28,585,667

86.80%

13.20%

Timothy N. Chapman

26,823,423

1,762,244

28,585,667

93.84%

6.16%

About the Corporation

Valeura is a Canada-based public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Corporation's website at www.valeuraenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General Corporate Enquiries) +1 403 237 7102
Sean Guest, President and CEO
Yacine Ben-Meriem, CFO
Contact@valeuraenergy.com

Valeura Energy Inc. (Investor Enquiries) +1 403 975 6752 / +44 7392 940495
Robin James Martin, Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations
IR@valeuraenergy.com

Auctus Advisors LLP (Corporate Broker to Valeura) +44 (0) 7711 627 449
Jonathan Wright
Valeura@auctusadvisors.co.uk

CAMARCO (Public Relations, Media Adviser to Valeura) +44 (0) 20 3757 4980
Owen Roberts, Billy Clegg
Valeura@camarco.co.uk

This announcement does not contain inside information.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including where such offer would be unlawful. This announcement is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which its publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Valeura Energy Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/762660/Valeura-Energy-Inc-Announces-Result-of-AGM

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
