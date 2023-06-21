Anzeige
WKN: A0CAPU | ISIN: US0389231087 | Ticker-Symbol: OWQ
PR Newswire
21.06.2023 | 00:50
60 Leser
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Arbor Realty Trust Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) will replace Ranger Oil Corp. (NASD:ROCC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, June 23 . Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX/NYSE: BTE) acquired Ranger Oil Corp. in a deal that closed today.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

June 23, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Arbor Realty Trust

ABR

Financials

June 23, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Ranger Oil

ROCC

Energy

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected] com

Media Inquiries
 [email protected] com

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2023 PR Newswire
