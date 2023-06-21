DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration 21-Jun-2023 / 07:54 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Director Declaration Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14, Halfords Group plc announces that Helen Jones, Senior Independent Director of Halfords Group Plc, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of THG Plc with effect from 21^th June 2023. Tim O'Gorman Company Secretary 01527 513025

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: RDN TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 252112 EQS News ID: 1661435 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1661435&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2023 02:54 ET (06:54 GMT)