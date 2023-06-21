Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023

WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
21.06.23
08:10 Uhr
2,160 Euro
-0,030
-1,37 %
21.06.2023 | 09:25
Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration 21-Jun-2023 / 07:54 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Director Declaration Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14, Halfords Group plc announces that Helen Jones, Senior Independent Director of Halfords Group Plc, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of THG Plc with effect from 21^th June 2023. Tim O'Gorman Company Secretary 01527 513025

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  252112 
EQS News ID:  1661435 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1661435&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2023 02:54 ET (06:54 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
