

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Motoring and Cycling company Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) reported lower profit before tax for fiscal 2023. However, revenues increased by 15.3 percent.



Yearly profit before tax decreased to 43.5 million pounds from 96.6 million pounds in the same period last year.



Earnings per share decreased to 18.8 pence from 35.5 pence of last year.



Underlying profit before tax was 51.5 million pounds, compared to 89.8 million pounds for the same period last year.



Revenue, however, increased to 1.59 billion pounds from 1.38 billion pounds in the previous year. Like- for- like sales saw a growth of 2.4 percent with all segments being positive.



Further, the company declared a final dividend of 7 pence per share payable in September, bringing the full year dividend to 10 pence per share, an increase of 11 percent.



Looking ahead, the company anticipates first-half profit before tax to be down from last year, while it sees growth in second half.



For fiscal of 2024, the company expects year-on-year profit growth, and said it is comfortable with the current analyst consensus of 53.3 million pounds underlying profit before tax.



Looking beyond fiscal 2024, the company expects strong profit growth in fiscal 2025, with a midterm expectation of 90 million pounds-110 million pounds underlying profit before tax as previously outlined in April this year.



Shares of Halfords Group are currently trading at 204.8 pence, up 6.83% on the London Stock Exchange.



