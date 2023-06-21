Ruggell, Liechtenstein--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2023) - Liechtenstein-based Media Stream AG, the technology company behind GlobalBet, has once again been granted the highly coveted UK Gambling Commission license. This significant achievement reaffirms the company's commitment to providing a safe and regulated gaming experience to its B2B clients. The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) is renowned for its stringent monitoring and regulation of the online gambling sector, making this license one of the most respected and sought-after in the industry. Regulatory bodies like the UKGC play a vital role in ensuring the integrity and fairness of the gaming industry. These entities are responsible for monitoring and regulating gaming licenses, establishing industry standards, and safeguarding the interests of players.

GlobalBet secures UK Gambling Commission license

The UK Gambling Commission sets rigorous guidelines and maintains a robust enforcement framework to ensure that operators adhere to the highest standards of player protection. Their stringent annual audits hold operators accountable for compliance with regulations, promoting transparency, and responsible gambling practices. In cases of non-compliance, the commission has the authority to impose substantial fines and penalties up to license revocations, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to upholding the integrity of the industry.

GlobalBet, the flagship product of Media Stream AG, has solidified its position as a leading provider of comprehensive technology solutions for gaming operators since its inception in 2004. Boasting a client base of over 250 international gaming operators, including renowned industry giants such as Novomatic, Entain (formerly GVC) and Flutter, GlobalBet offers a wide range of in-house developed solutions that cover the entire spectrum of the betting business. From industry leading virtual sports software to complete cutting edge platform and sportsbook offerings, GlobalBet started its journey two decades ago with traditional lotteries and scratch-cards solutions, as well as physical terminal stations for betting shops and kiosks. The gaming pioneer ensures a seamless and immersive experience for players today.

Daniel Grabher, the visionary founder behind the technology powerhouse Media Stream and its renown GlobalBet brand, expressed his satisfaction with the renewed license while highlighting the advantages of the company's Liechtenstein location. He emphasized, "Receiving the esteemed UK Gambling Commission license since 2016 for our gaming software solutions marks a significant milestone for our company. It underscores our unwavering dedication to delivering quality, security, and customer satisfaction on highest international level. Being headquartered in Liechtenstein also affords us the advantage of a first-class business environment and a robust regulatory infrastructure. This allows us to extend our innovative technology and world-class service globally."

The rigorous oversight and enforcement actions carried out by regulatory bodies like the UK Gambling Commission are crucial in maintaining public trust and confidence in the gambling industry. By upholding stringent regulations and imposing penalties for non-compliance, these bodies ensure that operators prioritize player well-being and safety, creating a secure and responsible gaming environment for all.

About GlobalBet:

Founded in 2004, GlobalBet has emerged as a market leader in gaming technology, providing cutting-edge solutions to the global gaming industry. With offices in 5 countries, the company delivers its gaming technology to 200+ B2B operators in over 50 countries, generating 10M betting tickets daily, with a total of 1BN USD in gross gaming revenues per year. Having a keen focus on Lottery and Gaming Entertainment solutions, GlobalBet caters to the needs of regulated gaming operators and national lottery authorities, delivering innovative and tailored solutions that meet the highest standards of excellence and compliance. GlobalBet is widely known throughout the industry for its award-winning suite of products, which includes virtual games, sportsbook and full turnkey platform solutions, as well as innovative offerings in lottery and entertainment.

Media Spokesperson:

Mrs. Blanche Hopkins

Email: pr@globalbet.com

Phone: +423 375 01 55

